WHAT Were You Wearing (WWYW) has called for mandatory spiking and sexual violence training for security and bar staff in all licensed venues across the state.
With just one month until the deadline for the Newcastle-based not-for-profit's petition, founder Sarah Williams has urged the public to get behind the cause.
"We still have a long way to go over the next month, but we're fighting hard and hoping we see some positive change soon," she said.
"The traction on the petition so far has been overwhelmingly positive.
"We're really thankful for everyone who has signed the petition so far to lobby for much-needed change."
The petition has already attracted more than 10,600 signatures - it needs 20,000 to be debated in parliament.
Ms Williams said the training programs are critical in ensuring the safety of patrons in licensed venues and would help prevent sexual violence in the community.
The program would require all security and bar staff in licensed venues to undergo mandatory training on spiking and sexual violence prevention, response and reporting.
It would be developed in consultation with industry stakeholders, survivors of sexual violence and experts in the field.
The petition argues drink spiking is a prevalent issue across the state, with the main symptoms including nausea, blackouts, becoming unconscious or vomiting.
"Drink spiking is sometimes referred to as a date rape offence or as a drug-facilitated sexual assault," it reads.
"Data highlights that over one-third of all drink spiking incidents result in sexual assault, with less than one sixth of such cases being reported to police.
"The importance of renewed training and trauma-informed practices has never been more paramount."
WWYW hopes to collaborate with local night clubs and venues to prevent drink-spiking and reduce the stigma victims face so that serious signs and symptoms of spiking aren't ignored.
In addition to prevention training, it wants spiking prevention kits to be provided at clubs and venues along with educational resources and posters to help with patron safety and awareness.
Data from Australia's National Research Organisation shows one in five women have experienced sexual violence in licensed venues, and Ms Williams said the incidents have a devastating impact on not only those involved, but have wider implications for public safety and community wellbeing.
WWYW started in Newcastle in 2021 as part of a university project with the aim of educating, supporting and advocating for those affected by sexual violence.
The petition closes on May 25 and the not-for-profit has called on the community to encourage the state government to act on the issue as a matter of urgency.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
