Ky Willott scores as Kookaburras finish with win in NZ leg of FIH Pro League

A first-half goal from Newcastle's Ky Willott has helped the Kookaburras to withstand a strong challenge from New Zealand to finish their FIH Pro League campaign with a 4-2 victory in Christchurch on Sunday.
Australia led 2-1 at halftime courtesy of Jack Welch and Willott. Joel Rintala then scored his seventh goal in three games before a last-quarter strike from Aran Zalewski ensured the Kookaburras took eight points out of a possible 12 from their four games.
They led when Welch ghosted in at the near post to meet a well-hit drive from Jake Harvie and expertly glance it in. However, the hosts equalised a minute later. The Kookaburras' advantage was restored in the 19th minute when Rintala sent a squaring ball to Willott in the circle and he hammered the ball first time into goal.
On Saturday, Willott scored in the 4-2 shootout win over Great Britain after the game finished 3-3 in regulation.
Courtney Schonell was the star for the Hockeyroos on Sunday, scoring her first two international goals to secure a 2-1 win over New Zealand. Two world-class goals from Rebecca Greiner fired Australia to a 3-1 victory against Great Britain on Saturday.
** Sam Mudford scored a hat-trick as Wests downed Maitland 3-1 in the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday.
Leaders Norths drew 2-2 with Gosford at Wyong in the grand final rematch, while Mitch Bisson scored at the death to give Souths a 4-4 draw with Tigers.
In the women's league on Saturday, Gosford downed Tigers 2-1 and Oxfords beat Uni 3-0 to remain the undefeated teams after four rounds. Norah Head and Regals drew 2-2.
