Ky Willott scores as Kookaburras finish with win in NZ leg of FIH Pro League

April 30 2023 - 8:30pm
Ky Willott on Saturday with his support crew in New Zealand. Picture Norths Hockey Club
A first-half goal from Newcastle's Ky Willott has helped the Kookaburras to withstand a strong challenge from New Zealand to finish their FIH Pro League campaign with a 4-2 victory in Christchurch on Sunday.

