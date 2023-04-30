Newcastle Herald
Broadmeadow, Olympic, Adamstown and Charlestown take wins in round 8 of NPLW NNSW

By Renee Valentine
Updated April 30 2023 - 7:51pm, first published 7:30pm
Broadmeadow Magic forward Lucy Jerram gets one past New Lambton goalkeeper Ally Boertje for the second goal of a match double at Alder Park on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Broadmeadow Magic forward Lucy Jerram gets one past New Lambton goalkeeper Ally Boertje for the second goal of a match double at Alder Park on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Lucy Jerram scored twice in as many minutes to set up Broadmeadow's 2-1 win over New Lambton on Sunday as Maitland lost to Charlestown by the same scoreline and dropped out of the top four after NPLW Northern NSW round eight.

