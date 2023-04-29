A RETAIL, industrial and business park nestled between Costco, Bunnings and the old Pasminco smelter site has the potential to unlock 6000 jobs and welcome 10,000 new residents.
Lake Macquarie City Council has put together a plan to develop a precinct at Cockle Creek to attract innovative development and support the economic growth of the region.
Cr Colin Grigg threw his support behind the plan earlier this week.
"I think it's great that we have this area plan and I think it's going to be great for this area, which has kind of been in the middle of other growth areas, and it would be good to see something amazing happen in the Cockle Creek vicinity," he said.
According to the council's plans, the goal is to establish an "iconic city landmark" that will "generate excitement, attract visitors, residents, workers and customers" from outside the area to promote Lake Maquarie's "leading role in the region and state".
Mayor Kay Fraser said Cockle Creek is a catalyst area in an important central location.
"It has significant potential for residential, we can see that happening in the area already, and employment growth," she said.
"We're looking at a range of scale in that area and we're talking about the potential to create 6000 new jobs and welcome about 10,000 new residents so it's a very significant part of our city and it's very exciting to have that plan come back and be endorsed."
The old Pasminco smelter site was rezoned in August last year to unlock unrealised potential for major retail giants, advanced manufacturing, office jobs and open space.
The plan is designed to help deliver high-quality buildings, urban spaces and transport connections that meet four major goals.
The council wants to provide a diversity of employment opportunities across retail, tourism, innovative and knowledge-based industries alongside a diverse range of low and medium density housing close to public transport and services.
Part of the plan includes homing in on areas that will help achieve the vision and character for the Munibung Hill precinct and provide road, pedestrian and cycleways that connect Munibung Hill, Cockle Creek train station and surrounding areas.
According to the council, Transport for NSW has indicated it supports investigating potential upgrades to Cockle Creek train station.
The plan is a blueprint to guide the creation of people-oriented places, housing close to public transport and long-term opportunities like a road line across Cockle Creek to future development areas on the western edge of the council's North West Catalyst Area - which wraps in Glendale, Cardiff, Boolaroo and Speers Point and Teralba.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
