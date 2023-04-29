Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights beaten 28-22 by Parramatta Eels in 2023 S.G. Ball grand final at Leichhardt Oval

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 29 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
Ethan Ferguson. Picture by James Ward/Newcastle Knights
Newcastle's SG Ball side has fallen at the final hurdle, beaten 28-22 by Parramatta in the under-19 competition's grand final on Saturday.

