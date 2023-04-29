Newcastle's SG Ball side has fallen at the final hurdle, beaten 28-22 by Parramatta in the under-19 competition's grand final on Saturday.
On a wet and drizzly afternoon at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney, the Knights fell short of clinching what would have been the club's first SG Ball title since 2011.
Despite a spirited display in a contest that went down to the wire, Parramatta were the dominant team and led most of the match.
Newcastle fought back after conceding two tries early in the first half to level the scores at 12-all by half-time, but Parramatta crossed twice in quick succession after the break and were in front from then on.
The loss for Newcastle was a double blow, after the club's under-17 side also went down in their Harold Matthew Cup decider.
The Knights did well to stay in the SG Ball contest early on after Parramatta scored in the fifth and 11th minutes.
Winger Kyle McCarthy looked to have hit back for the Knights when he dived over in the left corner, but the touch judge ruled he put his arm into touch before putting the ball down, in almost identical fashion to Cronulla NRL winger Ronaldo Mulitalo's recent howler.
After being twice held up over the try-line, the Knights scored their first points in the 27th minute when replacement forward Beau Slade barged over from close range.
Centre Ethan Ferguson converted and it was only five minutes later that he scored a try of his own on the left edge.
He added the extras again to level the scores at 12-all a minute out from half-time.
Eight minutes after the break, Parramatta went a converted try ahead after skipper Charlie Guymer scored underneath the crossbar.
They then moved to a 22-6 lead a few minutes later when centre Richard Penisini crossed on the left edge.
Newcastle were on the back foot until a penalty helped them upfield and they didn't waste the opportunity with Mayson Metcalf, a late replacement for a suspended player, barging through the Eels defence to score in the 53rd minute.
Ferguson converted to make it 22-18, but the Eels struck again five minutes later with winger Devonte Vaivela bagging his second on the right flank.
A Fletcher Sharpe break and chip and chase helped set up Newcastle's fourth try, scored by Taj Blackman.
Ferguson missed the conversion to leave his side trailing 28-22 with five minutes remaining.
Despite their best efforts right up until full-time, Newcastle couldn't find the extra try they needed.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.