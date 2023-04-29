Coach Matt Ellis rued the Hunter Wildfires' failure to adjust to the conditions as they succumbed 15-7 to Western Sydney in round two of Jack Scott Cup at Eric Tweedale Stadium on Saturday.
The Hunter women's side had opened their Sydney premier rugby union season in sensational fashion one week earlier by demoralising newcomers West Harbour 70-0.
But they could not back up the effort in a rain-affected exchange with the Two Blues, trailing 10-7 at half-time on Saturday before conceding a third try in the second period.
"It was wet and we didn't quite adapt to the conditions," Ellis said.
"It slowed down the attack. We defended really well. We just turned the ball over too much in our half in the wrong place.
"They scored two tries that were probably just because of the weight of possession and field position."
Centre Emily Sheather produced a stand-out effort against West Harbour and was the lone tryscorer for Hunter on Saturday.
"It was another great try," Ellis said.
"Shana [Povey] got the ball just outside our own 22 and sliced through then found Emily backing her up and Emily ran 50-odd metres untouched to score."
Povey then converted the try.
The Wildfires are back at home in round three next Saturday, when they host high-flying Sydney University Gold at No.2 Sportsground.
The competition's heavyweights have opened their 2023 campaign with wins over Western Sydney (43-5) and Easts (52-19).
"They're probably the team to beat but hopefully we bring what we did against West Harbour and learn from the things against [Western Sydney]," Ellis said.
"There's plenty to take out of it. Last week we made all the right decisions and this week our decision-making wasn't as good. There's just a couple of things that we'll work on but that was probably the main thing.
"We've just got to make sure our decision-making is en pointe. Our passing wasn't as slick and that was a bit to do with the weather. But we've just got to adapt to the conditions and adapt to what is in front of us."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
