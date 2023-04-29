Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Falcons men and women beat Sydney Comets in NBL1 East: Round 8, 2023

By Brett Keeble
April 30 2023 - 8:00am
Big man Myles Cherry posted a game-high 21 points at 64 per cent shooting for the Falcons, adding nine rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle Falcons emerged from a month of mediocrity to shock Sydney Comets 89-74 at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night in their most complete performance of the NBL1 East men's season.

