Jockey Jean Van Overmeire grabs treble at Newcastle races

South African-born jockey Jean Van Overmeire had a day out at Newcastle on Saturday, steering home three winners.
Dreamdeel, trained at Wyong by Allan Kehoe, is a catch-me-if-you-can stayer and Van Overmeire produced a top frontrunning ride to win on the $2.30 favourite in the 1850m benchmark 68 handicap.
The son of Dundeel has been in career-best form, with two wins and three placings across his past five starts. He led from the outset, was pushed along from the 600m and won by 0.28 of a length from Mydeel.
Van Overmeire adopted different tactics on odds-on favourite Party Doll ($1.85) to win the 900m maiden.
In her previous two starts, the filly displayed brilliant speed, but on Saturday Van Overmeire took a hold and settled her three wide in fourth. She sprinted ahead at the 300m mark before holding on to win by a nose.
Van Overmeire's most impressive winner was Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou-trained Union Army ($3.60) in the 1200m benchmark 64 handicap.
In a fast-run affair, he was 10 lengths from the leader mid-race before Van Overmeire eased him to the outside. He wore them down to win by a length.
Van Overmeire recently returned from a six-month stint in Dubai, where he rode 19 winners.
"Dreamdeel is tough and after looking at his replays, I decided to rev him up before the turn," Van Overmeire said. "Originally we planned to ride Party Doll off the speed but after scratchings we were not sure, but it worked out well. At this stage, 900m is probably her limit.
"Union Army is very promising and it was a huge win. The pace suited us and Gerald told me to keep him away from other horses and that's why I allowed him to drift wide on the turn."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.