Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

Paul Scott writes: Expectations of Hunter ministers high after NSW Labor's election win

By Paul Scott
May 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hunter's Labor MPs after the party's election win in March. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Hunter's Labor MPs after the party's election win in March. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

ONE becomes accustomed to waiting in Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.