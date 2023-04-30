Newcastle Herald
Hunter unions back Indigenous Voice to Parliament and energy transition authority at May Day rally

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 30 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 10:50am
May Day rally: 'we are backing our Indigenous brothers and sisters'
Achieving a Yes vote of at least 80 per cent for the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum and establishing a national transition authority will be top priorities for Hunter unions in the next 12 months.

