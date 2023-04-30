Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Contingent of players to join Newcastle's Jersey Flegg squad after tough loss in SG Ball decider

MM
By Max McKinney
April 30 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A contingent of Newcastle's SG Ball side will now turn their attention to the Jersey Flegg competition after falling at the final hurdle in their grand final on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.