COACH Va Talaileva identified two areas where Southern Beaches could improve quickly when he took the reins this season.
It is already paying dividends.
Southern Beaches out-enthused and out-played Hamilton 30-21 at Passmore Oval on Saturday to register their first win after opening the campaign with consecutive losses.
Talaileva, a two time Anderson Medal winner as a player, singled out team continuity and the breakdown as focus points.
"I have kept faith in the players and not chopped and changed the team," he said. "We did too much of that in the past and did form connections.
"We have done a lot of work on the breakdown. We have been poor at securing our own ball in the past couple of season. On Saturday, we had numbers at the ruck and players supporting each other.
"The boys are putting in the effort and it's starting to show.
"We had a good week at training and the just the body language before the game, I could see they were switched on and ready to win."
Southern Beaches led 19-14 at half-time and took control after the break.
The hawks were without Steve Lamont, Hamish McKie and Fiso vasegote but still put out a strong side.
"Mark Butler, our fly-half, controlled the game for us," Talaileva said. "In the last couple of years he had just wanted to play lower grades. I had a good chat to him "and he was keen to play some good rugby again.
"His kicking game allowed us to play down their end. We had the forwards crashing it up and creating time and space for the backs. Just simple stuff but it works."
Apart from Butler, hooker Noah Willoughby was solid, breakaway Hayden Sills did a lot of work and Lucas Rosewell was strong.
At No.2 Sportsground, Maitland produced a "complete performance" to edge out Wanderers 26-19.
In a see-sawing affair, the Blacks grabbed the ascendancy midway through the second half and then held strong.
"It was one of our most complete performances," coach Luke Cunningham said. "The game was always in the balance. It was probably our work rate off the ball that got us home. Our defence was probably the best I have seen it. The enthusiasm we had in taking their space and pushing up on the inside and our cover defence was really good.
"Riley Leadley got through a mountain of work and Pat Robards was very strong in defence. Our fly-half, Harerangi had one of his best games in terms of game management."
On Saturday, premiers Merewether accounted for a plucky University 29-18 at Bernie Curran Oval to stretch their winning start to the season to three.
Austin Zander, Rhys Bray and Jaden Hetherington crossed for Merewether's tries. Sam Bright landed a conversion and four penalties.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
