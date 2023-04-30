AFTER cancellations due to COVID and floods, tens of thousands of people flocked to the 35th instalment of Hunter Valley Steamfest over the weekend, with some lucky train buffs taking part in a one-of-kind race.
The ARTC Great Train Race Quad Run featured four steam locomotives travelling in parallel while racing a Tiger Moth airplane, a spectacle that organisers say was the first of its kind in the world.
Locomotive 3801, which recently underwent a decade-long restoration, clinched victory in its first appearance at Steamfest since 2007.
As well as the steam train rides and races, amateur ferroequinologists, or rail fans, were treated to music, market stalls, heritage walks, a display of more than 500 classic cars and kids entertainment.
