THE Hunter Wildfires sit on top of the Shute Shield ladder for the first time in club history.
The Wildfires won a titanic struggle with Western Sydney Two Blues 33-32 at a sodden Eric Tweedale Stadium on Saturday.
It was the their fourth win in the opening five rounds, with the only blimp a 29-26 defeat away to premiers Sydney University.
The bonus-point triumph took the Wildfires to 21 points, a point above Norths and five clear of Gordon in third.
"I don't think we have ever been there before," coach Scott Coleman said of their lofty position. "It has been a strong start. The cohesion and combinations are making a difference. The culture is stronger and they want to be around each other.
"We have improved our depth, which has been massive. I think it's the first time in the club's history, going back to the 90s, where we have won all three men's grades.
"The want to play for each other and the jersey is immense. But we are a long way off the finished product yet."
Again, the Wildfires had to do it the hard way.
Hunter led 12-3 after 23 minutes through tries to Nathan De Thierry and Andrew Tuala.
Buoyed by field position, the Two Blues' big pack started to roll forward and they hit back with 15 unanswered points to lead 18-12 at the break.
"We talked at half-time about getting momentum back and riding it when you have it," Coleman said. "We were on top for the first 20 minutes and were looking good. Then we stuffed up a kick-off receipt and they got back down our end. From there they rolled through us."
The visitors were reduced to 14 men a minute into the second half when Isi Fukofuka miss-timed a tackle and was sent to the sinbin.
Three minutes later Two Blues hooker Jay Fonokalafi crashed over beside the posts to extend the gap to 25-12.
Rather than crumble, the Wildfires responded and countered with tries to Tuala and Nick Murray to regain the lead 26-25.
"They had signs of blowing us out, but the boys dug deep," Coleman said.
The job wasn't done. The Two Blues struck to lead 32-26 with seven minutes to go.
Again the Wildfires found away. After a rolling maul was pulled down just short, they battered away at the Two Blues line before Morgan Innes burrowed over. Connor Winchester converted for 33-32.
"There is no secret that our forwards lay the platform," Coleman said. The Two Blues have the biggest pack in the competition. It was a big set piece day for us and we won it.
"Nick Dobson led the way for us. He was good at the scrum but in the first 20 minutes he pulled off about four or five good hits. He made all his tackles with good contact and was stopping them dead. Other guys were holding them and the runners were getting post contact metres."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
