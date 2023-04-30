Trainer Jack Smith in box seat for 715 double at The Gardens

Palawa King opened as favourite to give Forbes trainer Jack Smith back-to-back titles in the $500,000-to-the-winner The 715 after a dominant heat victory and box one draw for the final at The Gardens.
Smith claimed the inaugural edition of the richest staying race last year with Miss Ezmae and he is well placed for another win after his only runner took out the fifth and final heat by more than eight lengths on Friday night.
Palawa King was a clear last out of the boxes but he quickly railed to take over from Silver Luck going past the post the first time.
Despite the poor start, Palawa King's time of 41.59 seconds was easily the best of the heats and he opened as a $3.30 TAB favourite for Saturday night's decider (715m) after getting the red rug.
John Finn-trained Zipping Orlando was vying for favouritism after winning in 41.83 and gaining box two. Anthony Lord-prepared Punter's Bandit ($4.40) was also well rated after finishing second in that heat. Victorian Tim Britton qualified On The Off, Wheel And Go and Play Nice with wins.
The final: 1. Palawa King, 2. Zipping Orlando, 3. On The Off, 4. Punter's Bandit, 5. Nangar Rocket, 6. Zipping Whiskey, 7. Wheel And Go, 8. Play Nice, 9. You Know Tree, 10. Silver Luck.
Meanwhile, the Ladies Bracelet and Bob Payne Sprint series were abandoned after Saturday night's Wentworth Park program was washed out.
The final four races at The Gardens that night were also abandoned.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
