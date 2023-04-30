Newcastle Herald
Trainer Jack Smith in box seat for 715 double at The Gardens

Updated April 30 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
Palawa King on Friday night. Picture GRNSW
Palawa King opened as favourite to give Forbes trainer Jack Smith back-to-back titles in the $500,000-to-the-winner The 715 after a dominant heat victory and box one draw for the final at The Gardens.

