Trainer Sam Kavanagh eyes sharp rise for Wrathful after Rosehill win

Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh will look to more Midway Handicap success before raising the bar for Wrathful after the Great Britain import lifted late for a memorable win at Rosehill on Saturday.
The four-year-old gelding, an 80,000 pound buy from the Goffs Orby Sale in late 2020, was having his first crack at Saturday city midway grade after two Newcastle wins in between two midweek Warwick Farm fourth placings.
On a deteriorating heavy 9 surface, Wrathful was near last at the top of the straight in the 1500m benchmark 72 handicap race before Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons searched for a run between horses.
Gibbons came across heels to the outside approaching the 200m mark with Wrathful still spotting the leaders five lengths.
The $4 favourite lifted, mowing down his rivals to win by a quarter of a length ahead of Miracle Spin in his first race on heavy going.
Kavanagh was ecstatic with the win and said he was looking to another $125,000 Midway race at Scone in two weeks with Wrathful before potential shots at features.
"It's only a midway, but I don't know, has there ever been a midway [win] that impressive? He's bloody good," Kavanagh told Sky Racing.
"He'd be the best I've had by a long way, so he's pretty exciting and we're hoping he'll be a proper spring carnival horse. Hopefully he'll measure up.
"If he gets a mile and a half, which we think he will and that's what he's bred to do, he's going to be a pretty serious stayer in the spring.
"To do that over 1500 is very good. He had nowhere to go. He's only going through his grades now. He hasn't put it all together, but when he does, look out."
Past the Scone Midway, Kavanagh was eyeing a 2000m race at Rosehill then a trip to the Queensland winter carnival.
"It's really exciting to have a horse that's this untapped," Kavanagh added.
The win gave Gibbons an early double at Rosehill after he started the day with victory on James Cummings-trained Dipsy Doodle. It took Gibbons to 49 city winners this season.
"He got me out of trouble there, because he's just so casual," Gibbons said.
"It was just making it hard to put him into a spot to give him clear running. When I got out at the furlong, I thought, I hope I get out because this is going to be a bit stiff, but he's a proper horse.
"And to do that on this ground, the sky's the limit. I know it's only a midway and he's been well-placed so far but he just gives you that feel that he could just keep improving and improving."
Another Newcastle-trained horse to relish the rain-hit track was Paul Perry's Cruel Summer, which scored its biggest win when taking out the 1200m benchmark 72 handicap by almost two lengths.
Regan Bayliss was aboard the the four-year-old Choisir gelding.
"He's been racing well but he's been drawing wider barriers and he's been getting too far out of his ground," Bayliss said.
"But today we were able to utilise that barrier, always in control of the race and he really got through that ground well, which is a big plus here today."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.