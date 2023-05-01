Alleged Hunter Street tyre slasher was on bail, court hears

A MAN who allegedly slashed four tyres in inner city Newcastle on Sunday morning was on bail for an assault charge and had been sentenced to a Community Corrections Order in April for carrying a knife in public.
David John Benson was refused bail in Newcastle Local Court on Monday, where he faced one charge each of having custody of a knife in a public place and destroying/damaging property.
The court heard that several people spending their morning in the Hunter Street mall called police after seeing Mr Benson walking along the strip carrying a knife with a 12cm blade at about 9.20am.
Mr Benson allegedly slashed four tyres on a parked vehicle in the mall before police arrived.
He allegedly ran from officers before being arrested, the court heard on Monday.
The prosecution said the existence of CCTV vision of the 30-year-old slashing the tyres was a factor that made the case against Mr Benson strong.
Magistrate Ian Cheetham rejected Mr Benson's application for bail - which was made on the grounds that he had experienced three deaths in his family recently.
Magistrate Cheetham said he agreed that the prosecution case appeared strong.
He said Mr Benson was on bail in relation to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, which would be the subject of a local court hearing in July.
Mr Benson had also been handed a Community Corrections Order in April after being charged with carrying a knife in public.
He will face court again on May 18, when he is expected to enter pleas over the latest charges.
