Alleged Hunter Street tyre slasher was on bail, court hears

Man charged with carrying a knife and slashing tyres in Newcastle's Hunter Street mall

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 1 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
A MAN who allegedly slashed four tyres in inner city Newcastle on Sunday morning was on bail for an assault charge and had been sentenced to a Community Corrections Order in April for carrying a knife in public.

