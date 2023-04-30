MOTORISTS travelling to Sydney should expect significant delays on Monday morning.
A three car crash just after 7am brought traffic to a halt on the M1 Pacific Motorway at Mooney Mooney. Emergency services were called to the scene, but no further details about the crash have been released at this time.
The site of the collision has been cleared and drivers can pass through the area, but there were still long queues southbound at the Hawkesbury River Bridge at 7.40am.
Motorists should expect delays and allow extra travel time.
Keep up-to-date with road closures and traffic delays online at Live Traffic.
