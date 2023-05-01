Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes May 2 2023

By Letters to the Editor
May 2 2023 - 4:30am
Questions building over city's mounting budget blowouts
IN my opinion, it seems like massive cost blowouts in Newcastle council projects have become the norm in the past few years. The South Newcastle skate park, pictured, by my estimate, has its 48-week build contract now in its 142nd week and at least $4.5 million over budget (Herald 20/8/22), still with no end in sight. The shift to new rented premises cost millions initially and is ongoing through leasing, with the associated fit-out of that new building running substantially over budget. In February last year the Herald reported demolition of the King Street car park had overrun from $3.37 million to $6.97 million.

