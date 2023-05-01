Questions building over city's mounting budget blowouts

Our citizens have responded innocently to rhetoric from both political parties able to form government. I have had reason to contact the Fair Work Commission, and both the Australian government and Queensland government ,on several occasions on a matter concerning industrial relations and lost and stolen entitlements. Not only did they not listen, but it was more than apparent, in my opinion, that even in the face of evidence they did not care. On the third level of government, my local council gave me a Brothers' Grimm explanation to a complaint where video footage was apparently ignored and a safety concern over potential blue-green algae has not been answered after at least three complaints. That was six weeks ago. Three levels of government don't care and yet they are talking of more federal politicians.