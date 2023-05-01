Questions building over city's mounting budget blowouts

IN my opinion, it seems like massive cost blowouts in Newcastle council projects have become the norm in the past few years. The South Newcastle skate park, pictured, by my estimate, has its 48-week build contract now in its 142nd week and at least $4.5 million over budget (Herald 20/8/22), still with no end in sight. The shift to new rented premises cost millions initially and is ongoing through leasing, with the associated fit-out of that new building running substantially over budget. In February last year the Herald reported demolition of the King Street car park had overrun from $3.37 million to $6.97 million.
On top of this, I believe there's been a failure to deliver supposed benefits of "smart poles" (including high speed wi-fi, improved security, weather and traffic information), failure to reveal claimed efficiency gains associated with the move to Stewart Avenue, and the list goes on.
Raise questions around these issues and you are accused of staff-bashing, but clearly these aren't their failures. Who knows what surprises lie around the corner with the art gallery project, and what are the true hidden costs of the Supercars fiasco?
LAKE Macquarie council has, in my opinion, once again gone for the money-saving option with the closure of Speers Point pool for a few months. I believe Swansea is also shut for this period. With a focus on mental health, we need all the facilities open for the entire community to exercise and release natural endorphins. There is heating available and pool blankets so the ability to maintain conditions is very possible. Amazing staff will lose shifts and, in some cases, employment.
The council jam everyone into an old lean-to at West Wallsend or the overused and overrated Charlestown pool during the cooler months. When attending Charlestown, it's like swimming in a video game of frogger. Surviving from one end to the other is hard to do without risk. Five people in each lane end up hitting fingers and legs until you become so disorientated that you quickly escape the pool with anxiety levels high. Surely our taxes cover the Speers Point and Swansea pools, which people of all types use continually. Elderly, young, disabled, squad training and learn-to-swim people from Lake Macquarie deserve better.
WELL the Knights have fallen back to their 2022 form ('Blown away', Newcastle Herald 29/4). Parramatta without two of their top forwards ran roughshod over them. They had no answers in attack or defence; the score flattered them. Our number one player would be lucky to get a run in the reggies on that performance. We let a number of young forwards go to accommodate Jack Hetherington and Adam Elliott. Elliott apparently won't play until about round 14 to 15 with an injury he suffered while at Canberra. What a deal we got there; he comes, misses some 14 rounds and his girlfriend, Millie Boyle, our number one female player, suddenly takes off for the Roosters. What a result.
The Knights also had a rough weekend with both their junior sides being beaten as well. However, it shows that we have talent in the juniors. I believe it's only a matter of some coach with some ability to have some faith in what we have in this area, instead of trying to put old has-beens in without much talent and on the way out.
ON Saturday I watched the Jets game for no other reason than I am a fan, and it was like watching paint dry. To the diehard fans, you have my commiserations. My observation was incomplete or poor passing, being unable to hold the ball in a hustle, seeming to be static rather than dynamic in positioning, and the players appeared down.
There were a couple of periods where the spark appeared to reignite, with unfortunate results, but they lifted. The anguish and frustration felt by the fans, who continue to convince themselves that the team is still worthy of their loyalty, is worthy of a commendation.
I believe that they must improve to have any chance of attracting a buyer for the club, and get out of the three-club consortium that currently allows us to continue. Newcastle likes winners, and this is shown at the gate. But if it was not for the diehard fans (of both codes), we most likely would not have a team at all. Thank you all for your determination.
PRINCIPAL of Belmont High School Gareth Erskine is updating the school's sports honours board. One ex-student who will be included is Horst Schneider, whose sporting achievements slipped through the net years ago.
Horst, as a strong defending midfielder, played for the Socceroos in 1967 and was involved in games against New Zealand and New Caledonia. To my knowledge, Horst is the only Belmont High ex-student to have achieved Socceroos status.
Born in Germany towards the end of the war, Horst arrived in Australia as a six-year-old, speaking no English. When he entered high school in 1957, he was put in class 1A (year 7); in itself an amazing achievement. By then, Horst had developed a real Aussie accent and we were quick to realise that his football skills were far superior to the rest of us.
Horst now lives in Queensland, but he has fond memories of his years at Belmont High and growing up in Redhead. He is justifiably proud of his football achievements.
LIKE Peter Ronne ("Only some crises draw protesters", Letters, 26/4), I too find it difficult to believe the level of civil disobedience in France generated by a decree to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, in comparison to Australia. Our citizens simply accepted an increase from 65 to 67 and eventually 70 years of age. Yes, a Labor government initiative, as it was deregulation of the labour market.
Our citizens have responded innocently to rhetoric from both political parties able to form government. I have had reason to contact the Fair Work Commission, and both the Australian government and Queensland government ,on several occasions on a matter concerning industrial relations and lost and stolen entitlements. Not only did they not listen, but it was more than apparent, in my opinion, that even in the face of evidence they did not care. On the third level of government, my local council gave me a Brothers' Grimm explanation to a complaint where video footage was apparently ignored and a safety concern over potential blue-green algae has not been answered after at least three complaints. That was six weeks ago. Three levels of government don't care and yet they are talking of more federal politicians.
WHAT an absolute disappointment the Knights were on Friday night ('Blown away', Newcastle Herald 29/4). Where is the team from the previous weeks? First time I have tuned out before the end of the game. It would be interesting to know how many games the Knights have won with Ponga versus how many when he didn't play.
I KNOW I am not an expert, but I do believe Kalyn Ponga needs to play in reserve grade until he gets his mojo back. He needs match fitness before returning to top grade and then only starting from the bench.
IT'S a bit rich for Michael Hinchey, (Short Takes, 22/4), to say the Coalition doesn't walk the talk on renewable energy, in the light of Labor's promise to cut electricity prices. It's never been "anything but renewables" for the Coalition. Like Mr Dutton, I think there's a role for investment in renewables, and I have the solar panels to prove it, but Mr Dutton also raised the need for an "intelligent conversation" on the role new-age nuclear technologies could play in the energy mix. Does Mr Hinchey agree with what Mr Dutton said?
THERE have been no reports of any of the 2500 attendees being arrested at last month's Gum Ball festival, and at Groovin In The Moo festival the same day only six arrests were made among more than 23,000 attendees, ("By gum, a ball for music lovers"; "How Maitland got back its groove", Newcastle Herald 24/4). Both of these events were also fully licensed, so wowsers, once again, please take note. Oh, and if you think that I'm referring to you with my use of the word "wowsers", then you're probably right.
MY mind was totally blown reading about the truly amazing efforts of Vanessa Alexander, Darwish Ahmadzai, and all their family, friends and contacts in getting over 80 people out of Afghanistan as the Taliban took over in 2021, ("Power of one", Weekender 29/4). True humanitarians who have helped those far away from a miserable life of suppression.
"AN utter contemptuous act of racial discrimination" says John Cooper (Short Takes, 29/4), about the PM's remarks in his Anzac Day speech. So what was it when returned Aboriginal servicemen were refused entry to RSL clubs and if served at all were told to go to the back door? Time to declare the bar open to all those who served in our defence forces.
SOME people seem perpetually outraged by anything resembling respect for Indigenous Australians and the reality of our history. I thought Anthony Albanese's Anzac Day speech was both respectful and real.
I WENT to the Wallsend Anzac Day service and was surprised at the huge crowd. Congratulations Wallsend for a fantastic service and march.
