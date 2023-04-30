Newcastle Herald
Crocodile found on Central Coast: Australian Reptile Park

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated May 1 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 9:06am
KEEPERS at the Australian Reptile Park specialise in teaching families about the natural wonders in their backyard. But when that wonder is a freshwater crocodile, it's best to call in the experts.

