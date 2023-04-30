KEEPERS at the Australian Reptile Park specialise in teaching families about the natural wonders in their backyard. But when that wonder is a freshwater crocodile, it's best to call in the experts.
That was the shock call on Sunday, when a Central Coast resident had to call in the zoo to help capture the reptile that popped up on their property.
Operations manager and veteran crocodile keeper Billy Collett caught the animal and took it back to the zoo for a full health evaluation.
Mr Collett said the female was approximately a metre long, between eight and 10 years old, and it appeared in good health. He said it was believed the animal had been kept illegally as a pet, explaining its presence outside a natural habitat.
The Australian Reptile Park is urging the owner to come forward or contact wildlife authorities if it is held under a licence.
"We're grateful to the homeowner for alerting us to the presence of the crocodile," Mr Collett said.
"Freshwater crocodiles may not be as dangerous as saltwater crocodiles, but they are still wild animals and can be unpredictable. It's always best to leave them to the experts.
"I was incredibly shocked when we received the call - freshwater crocodiles are usually found about 2500 kilometres north of where we are here on the Central Coast. I honestly had to see it with my own eyes before I could believe it.
"It's important to let trained professionals handle these situations. Animals like the freshwater crocodile have very stringent licensing conditions to avoid them ending up in situations just like this one."
The unusual incident was reported to NSW National Parks and Wildlife. The animal remains with the reptile team and will undergo a full veterinary examination on Monday.
The Australian Reptile Park has reported the incident to National Parks & Wildlife, who will determine the next steps for the animal. For now, the crocodile is in safe hands with the Australian Reptile Park's Reptile Team and will undergo a full veterinary examination today.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.