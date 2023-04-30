How did the auction unfold: It came down to two parties from Sydney who were bidding from the start to the end. It began with a vendor bid of $1.9 million. The auction actually kicked off quietly, no one spoke, so it kicked off with a vendor bid and then it jumped from there. It kept going up. Our first bid was $1.95 million and then it went up to $2 million. From there it went up to $2,050,000, then $2,070,000 and then it got a bit more serious. It went to $2.1 million, $2.3 million, $2.4 million, $2.45 million and then $2.5 million and $2,505,000. The final bid was $2,560,000.

