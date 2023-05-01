Australia Cup hopefuls set on improving defence

Newcastle Olympic and New Lambton will be out to improve their defence, especially at set pieces, when they meet Cooks Hill and Edgeworth respectively in the Australia Cup on Tuesday night.
The matches are the last in the Northern NSW fourth round preliminaries. The winners of the Olympic versus Cooks Hill game at Darling Street Oval (7pm) host Valentine in round five, while the survivors of the New Lambton-Edgeworth clash at Alder Park (8pm) welcome NPL leaders Charlestown.
Olympic defeated New Lambton 2-1 on Friday night at Alder Park in the NPL and both head coaches were disappointed with their team conceding a set-piece goal.
Jye Rodway scored Olympic's opener from a corner before Lachlan Griffiths' solo strike made it 2-0. New Lambton got one back in the second half when Joel Caldwell was left unmarked for a header at a corner.
Olympic coach Joel Griffiths said his side were also vulnerable at set-pieces the week previous in a 2-1 loss to Charlestown and they needed to improve.
"We played really well in the first half in particular," Griffiths said of the New Lambton match.
"I thought we did enough. I didn't think we played that bad in the second half, but they scored from a corner which I get so frustrated with because we are leaking way too many set pieces. But I thought in terms of general play, we were pretty much in control for most of the game."
Griffiths believed his side's defence had improved this year but it needed to lift against Cooks Hill, who led 2-1 in their NPL game before Olympic hit back to win 3-2.
"I thought we were leaking too many goals in pre-season and into the first games, but we've definitely improved on that, but we've got to keep improving," he said.
"We haven't had a clean sheet yet and that's something we have to address.
"[Cooks Hill] got a good result on the weekend [0-0 at Maitland] and kept a clean sheet against a team with two of the best players in the comp up front. That shows they are well organised and well coached, so we definitely need to be on our game because if we play anything like our first half against them, we are going to get exposed."
New Lambton coach Tom Davies said his side needed to be better in key moments but he was pleased with the second-half effort on Friday.
"I was probably more disappointed with conceding that first one, I think that really hurt us," Davies said.
"The second one, the defender can obviously do better in that moment, but it was a good finish from young Lachlan, so you can cop them.
"But then I thought we played one of our best halves of the year, just with the intensity we played with. We caused them a lot of trouble but just struggled to get that second goal in the end."
New Lambton defender Sam Maxwell is out suspended and attacker Chase Lattimore will likely miss five to six weeks after hurting his knee at training last week.
Edgeworth, who defeated New Lambton 3-0 in the NPL this year, have Josh Rose returning to their squad from overseas this week.
The Eagles came back from a goal down to beat Valentine 2-1 on Saturday.
The round five draw of the Australia Cup also includes Lambton Jaffas away to Zone League side Kotara South, Broadmeadow hosting Weston, Maitland welcoming Adamstown and Belmont Swansea at home against fellow second-tier club Singleton.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.