Jye Pickin may not get another chance to represent NSW.
He certainly won't get a better chance to win for the Blues.
The Charlestown 22-year-old joined his NSW teammates at St Michael's Golf Course on Monday for a practice session and team-building day.
NSW will take on other state teams in match play competition in the interstate series at the same venue, starting next Tuesday.
"It is awesome week," said Pickin, who will captain the squad. "The team environment is really good. It's not something that we get an opportunity to experience too often. It is a chance to wear the mighty blue and play our best. It was good to get together today and get more familiar with the course."
Victoria are the defending champions, but Pickin is confident that NSW can make the most of home-ground advantage.
The Blues boast an imposing lineup headed by Harrison Crowe, who beat the professionals to win the 2022 NSW Open and last month played in the US Masters at Augusta National.
"On paper we have a very strong team," said Pickin, who is representing NSW for a third straight year. "Being at St Michael's as well is another good opportunity to play good golf. Playing at home and having a couple of players who might be looking at turn pro has made for a very determined team."
Crowe is almost certain to turn professional this year and Pickin is also considering his future.
"It has been cool to see what Harrison has done over the past few months and know that it is not that far away," he said.
Pickin is very familiar with the St Michael's layout. The NSW High Performance squad plays there regularly. Pickin has also played pennants on the seaside course.
"It is good to know the course as well as I do," he said. "You can never know too much about a golf course.
"My game is in pretty good shape. I have got a good training block in, both in the gym and on the course. I have knuckled down and done the work before a big few months."
Pickin heads to the US in late May for a series of world ranking events which he hopes culminates in a place in the field for the US Amateur, starting August 14.
AAP Reports, Jon Rahm may have fallen short in his bid to defend his Mexico Open title but the Spaniard's second-place finish set a benchmark for the most money won in a single season on the PGA Tour.
World No.1 Rahm, who counts a Masters triumph among his four PGA Tour wins this season, made $A1.3 million for finishing second at Vidanta Vallarta on Sunday, bringing his 2022/23 season total to $A22 million.
That tops the previous record of $A21 million set last season by 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler.
Rahm, in his second start since the Masters fired a 10-under-par 61 in the third round to sit two shots back of leader and eventual winner Tony Finau before closing with a 67 to finish three shots behind.
While disappointed to fall short of retaining the title he won last year, Rahm said the week offered a good reminder that past results and a player's standing in the world of golf are no guarantee of future success.
"A great reminder that what you've done means absolutely nothing - you still have to go out there and do it," Rahm said. "It's also good so you don't think too much of yourself. It's a great reminder of what I still need to do to be able to keep winning tournaments. If you ask me, that's almost a blessing in life - to know that the work is not really done. It's never done, the search is ever ongoing."
