Cassidy Davis hates watching from the sidelines, and rarely does she have to.
The Jets captain has made an A-League record 129 consecutive appearances since debuting in 2013 and cannot recall the last game she has missed while also playing at a local level in the national competition's off-season.
That is aside from the FIFA-enforced minimum 30-day period players must wait from their last professional game before re-registering as an amateur.
Davis' last game for the Jets was in the A-League Women's final round on April 1 and the 28-year-old is keen to now make up for lost time as she prepares to have her first outing in New Lambton colours against third-placed Charlestown at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday.
The versatile midfielder has signed with the Eagles in NPLW Northern NSW and will be a welcome addition as last year's wooden spooners look to close a six-point gap on the top four with the competition's midpoint approaching.
Davis has been training with New Lambton for the past couple of weeks but at a much lighter load than during the demanding A-League season.
"I'm only training twice a week plus two gym sessions at the moment, so it's not what I'm used to," Davis said.
"I'm not going to be unfit but I'm not going to be anywhere near where I was, which is the part that annoys me the most about this 30-day rule. You can't replicate game fitness."
Davis' inclusion, along with that of Jets teammate Lauren Allan and in all likelihood Tara Andrews, will be a huge boost for the sixth-placed Eagles, who have lacked strikepower due to a string of injuries in their front third.
They have produced just nine goals in seven outings. The five teams above them have scored at least three to four times that amount.
But the Jets trio proved pivotal to Warners Bay's premiership-championship success last year, combining for 71 goals between them.
"I've been at every game, on the bench with [coach] Greg [Lowe]," Davis said.
"There has definitely been improvement from game one to on the weekend but it's a young team. There's a lot of girls who played reserve grade last season so getting used to first grade football and the intensity that you've got to play at.
"But they're starting to do that and there's positive signs. Hopefully we can just add to that and we can gel together. It might not happen straight away but we'll just do our best.
"Obviously the table is getting tight already so we need to win games, but that's the challenge that I'm after."
In a blow for New Lambton, however, key player Tara Pender sustained a knee injury at training on Friday night and is awaiting scans to reveal the extent of the damage.
Meanwhile, Jets striker Sophie Stapleford (Maitland), goalkeeper Claire Coelho (Newcastle Olympic) and fullback Leia Puxty (Adamstown) are also eligible to play in NPLW in round nine on Sunday. Olympic host Maitland, Adamstown battle Warners Bay and Mid Coast play Magic.
