A RECORD number of vulnerable people have walked through the doors at Newcastle's Soul Hub, in what general manager Matt Ortiger calls a 'soul-destroying' situation.
As cost-of-living pressures, addiction, mental illness and homelessness rise - he hopes the community will help him meet the challenge, raising a record amount of funds at this year's Sleepout for Soul.
"When you see people in a very, very difficult spot, be it homelessness, addiction, mental health, people isolated from their families - it's heartbreaking to begin with," he said.
"But when you see that situation getting worse and the barriers to addressing that just getting higher, it's a bit soul-destroying, you wonder how these people can cope.
"It's not an easy problem to fix but it's tough to watch it getting worse."
That's where Sleepout for Soul comes in.
The event is Soul Hub's biggest fundraiser for the year, with every cent going towards helping support vulnerable people in Newcastle get back on their feet.
This year the goal is to raise $200,000, and all locals have to do is spend a fabulous night under the stars at the Bolton Street carpark.
The family-friendly event takes participants on a tour of Soul Hub before heading back to camp with food trucks, a coffee truck, live music, fire pits and games for the kids.
There's an auction on the night, a Bollywood dance off and one of the Bearded Villians has put his beard on the line - shaving it to help raise funds for the not-for-profit.
Mr Ortiger said in a small way, it gives people some perspective on what it might be like to sleep rough.
"It's only a glimpse, because we're in a group of friends with security guards in a safe spot, but for someone genuinely sleeping rough it's different," he said.
"For most people who are vulnerable there are reasons for their vulnerability or homelessness, because of mental health or addiction and getting support is very difficult at the moment."
More than 70 per cent of Soul Hub's clients are male with an average age of about 50. A portion of those are sleeping rough, others in cars and many inadequately housed in boarding houses or pubs.
In January, the organisation that helps disadvantaged people in the community saw a 52 per cent increase in the number of meals served compared to last year.
Based on those figures, general manager Mr Ortiger expects the total number of meals served in 2023 to double.
"Our hope would be that year in, year out we help more people than the year before, and if we can raise more than ever before it allows us to keep pace with the cost-of-living and get ahead to try and help more people," he said.
"I want to say thank you from Soul Hub to Newcastle, we don't get any government funding and the only reason we can help vulnerable people is because Newcastle first helped us."
Mr Ortiger invited anyone interested to visit their website and register, joining families, schools, a church youth group and an Under 8s girls' rugby team that have already signed up.
"It's the Newcastle community joining together to support us," he said.
Sleepout for Soul is on Friday, May 19 at the Bolton Street carpark.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
