RHYS Eather is a dab hand at making Meerea Park wines, but he also excels at hunting out top-quality grapes.
That's demonstrated in five new releases I've been sampling this week from the prized Braemore vineyard on the sandy alluvial flats of Hermitage Road, Pokolbin, the Kindred family's Lochleven Estate, on the corner of Deaseys and McDonalds roads, Pokolbin, and 40-year-old vines on the Casuarina vineyard in Hermitage Road.
The $60 2016 Alexander Munro Semillon is among the 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 vintages Rhys has sourced from the Braemore vines nurtured over the past 53 years by ace viticulturist Ken Bray and bought in 2017 by Andrew Thomas.
The $55 2022 Alexander Munro Chardonnay and the $50 2021 Reserve Pinot Noir were sourced from Casuarina fruit, with the pinot coming from the Mothervine MV6 clone created from Burgundian Clos Vougeot vineyard cuttings used to propagate pinot noir vines around Australia.
Lochleven grew the grapes for the $35 2022 Hell Hole Semillon and the $40 2021 Terracotta Semillon.
Terracotta wines are named for the red clay soils of low fertility, that reduce fruit yield and increase concentration and Hell Hole references pokol, Hungarian for purgatory, and migrant settlers applied the term in enduring scorching Pokolbin summers.
The flagship Alexander Munro wines are named for Rhys and Garth Eather's great, great grandfather, who came to Australia in 1831 as a 14-year-old convict transported for theft from a Scottish Inverness shop. He rose to be a Patrick Plains area pioneer, the first Mayor of Singleton and the 1846 founder of the Singleton Bebeah vineyard, once the biggest producer of wine in NSW. The wine business continued after Alexander's death in 1889, but faded away in the early 1900s.
The Munro wine heritage was reborn when Rhys Eather gained Roseworthy College marketing and winemaking degrees and persuaded his grazier father Ian to diversify into wine on his Meerea Park, Bulga, property.
After graduating, Rhys worked as a flying winemaker in Italy and in France at the Rhone Valley Chapoutier winery, then came home to the Hunter as assistant to contract winemaker Simon Gilbert.
Using chardonnay grapes from his dad's vineyard, Rhys in 1991 made the inaugural Meerea Park wine at Arrowfield winery. With Rhys as winemaker and brother Garth as managing director, Meerea Park has no vineyards but relies on Rhys's nose for premium bought-in grapes for its resounding success.
GREEN-TINTED lemon in the glass and with passionfruit and crushed almond aromas, the Meerea Park 2022 Alexander Munro Chardonnay has expressive golden peach front-palate flavour, middle-palate fig, pear, gunmetal and coconutty oak and a finish of slatey acid. At meereapark.com.au or the Broke Road, Pokolbin, Roche complex cellar door.
PRICE: $55.
DRINK WITH: coq au vin.
AGEING: seven years.
RATING: 5 stars
THIS Casuarina vineyard-sourced Meerea Park 2021 Reserve Pinot Noir has 13.5% alcohol, ruby red hues and lavender scents. The front palate features vibrant, ripe raspberry flavour, the middle palate introduces Morello cherry, blueberry, spice and savoury oak and chalky tannins come through at the finish.
PRICE: $50.
DRINK WITH: slow-cooked lamb shoulder with salsa verde.
AGEING: seven years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
THE Braemore fruit shines vividly in this impeccably aged Meerea Park 2016 Alexander Munro Semillon, with its brassy-tinted straw hues and scents of orange blossom and hay. The front palate displays scintillating ruby grapefruit flavour, a middle palate of apple, lemon curd, mineral and honey and toast and a finish of refreshing flinty acid.
PRICE: $60.
DRINK WITH: tapas.
AGEING: nine years.
RATING: 5.5 stars
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.