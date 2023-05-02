The flagship Alexander Munro wines are named for Rhys and Garth Eather's great, great grandfather, who came to Australia in 1831 as a 14-year-old convict transported for theft from a Scottish Inverness shop. He rose to be a Patrick Plains area pioneer, the first Mayor of Singleton and the 1846 founder of the Singleton Bebeah vineyard, once the biggest producer of wine in NSW. The wine business continued after Alexander's death in 1889, but faded away in the early 1900s.