A WOMAN who was one of dozens of climate change protesters charged last month for stopping a coal train and climbing onto it at Sandgate has told court she believes that "as the crisis deepens, so must the intensity of our actions".
Wendy Tubman, 72, was handed an 18-month good behaviour bond in Newcastle Local Court on Monday over the protest.
Police were called to the rail line near the Hunter River crossing on the morning of April 16 where a fully laden coal train had been stopped by protesters from activist group Rising Tide, who were shovelling coal out of the wagons.
Fifty people were arrested in response to the protest.
In court on Monday, Magistrate Ian Cheetham asked Ms Tubman why she participated in the protest.
"I believe such actions are necessary if future generations are to have the quality of life I have had," Ms Tubman responded.
Magistrate Cheetham said he accepted that environmental concerns were at the core of the protest, but he needed to balance that with the potential impact of the action on the wider community and the police who responded.
He said a member of the group had sought permission with NSW Police for a protest but this action fell outside that request.
Ms Tubman pleaded guilty to interfering with the coal train and trespassing.
