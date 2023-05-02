NEWCASTLE sexual assault support services say a $14.7 million boost to help change the way the courts deal with survivors and to prevent harm is a step in the right direction.
One in five women in Australia have experienced sexual violence since the age of 15 and just 13 per cent of those women report their most recent assault to police.
For those who do, attrition rates are high, prosecution rates are low, and conviction rates even lower.
Many women choose not to take their matter to court for fear of being re-traumatised and interrogated in the witness box, Victims of Crime Assistance League (VOCAL) Hunter chief executive Kerrie Thompson said.
"What we see is victim-survivors pushed to the point of utter distress during cross-examination and I think that's unethical, it enables the behaviour of perpetrators," she said.
"You have to understand, the victim is sitting there talking about the personal details of a traumatic event and unfortunately some lawyers use that to their advantage - ultimately that's how people are re-traumatised."
The federal government said this week it would invest $6.5 million over the next four years to strengthen sexual assault and consent laws and improve the criminal justice response for victims and survivors.
Another $8.2 million will be available through to 2026-27 to design, deliver and evaluate a number of small trials of primary prevention and early intervention concepts to prevent sexual harm and violence.
They will be the first of their kind in Australia, designed to determine what interventions work in practice to guide future funding.
Melissa Histon, founder of Newcastle charity Got Your Back Sista that helps women who have escaped domestic and family violence, said she welcomed any extra funding that helped victims of sexual assault through the justice system and to minimise their risk of being re-traumatised.
"Sexual assault is one of the most traumatic experiences a person can go through," she said.
"I would question whether $8.2 million for small trials targeting prevention and early intervention concepts is enough Australia-wide.
"In addition, we need to see more detail in what all this looks like on the ground to have real impact."
It's part of a national plan to end violence against women and children, with the idea that seeking justice shouldn't add to the trauma victims and survivors experience.
The federal government argues women shouldn't be forced to navigate different legal processes and face different outcomes based on the state or territory in which they live.
With the funding, the government will establish an Australian Law Reform Commission inquiry into justice responses to sexual violence, focusing on reforms that strengthen sexual assault laws and improve the experience of victims and survivors in the courts.
It will host a ministerial round-table to address sexual violence, hearing from victims and survivors, service providers, advocates and experts to drive nationwide collaboration and inform the terms of the inquiry.
An expert advisory group will be established to support the inquiry and advise government on how best to implement the recommendations.
Ms Thompson said the legal system had been dysfunctional in its treatment of sexual assault victims for a long time.
Matters could take three to four years to get through the courts and she said that a lot of women just wanted to move on from their experience.
"We try to reframe it into using the process to empower survivors to have a voice, particularly with sexual assault because it's such an interpersonal crime with so many long-term psychological impacts," she said.
"I think the funding is an indication the government is starting to take the matter seriously, I hope some money goes to support agencies that are already doing this work because there's such a demand for it - particularly in the Hunter where the rates of sexual assault are quite high.
"I think that change will come in this space but it will be slow, we know from being a part of other law reform commissions and inquiries that there is a lot of information presented from agencies, victim-survivors and legal personnel.
"I think it will be several years before we actually see change in this space."
The funding is in addition to more than $20 million included in the October budget to provide more specialised, trauma informed legal services and training for sexual violence responses.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
