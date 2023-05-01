The Hunter's entrepreneur chef and former Masterchef contestant Reece Hignell has remembered Jock Zonfrillo as a "ball of energy" with a massive heart, after news broke on Monday, May 1, that the Masterchef celebrity judge had died suddenly aged 46.
"I was lucky enough to be coached and mentored by Jock during my time on MasterChef," Hignell told the Newcastle Herald.
"Jock is a ball of energy, a bit of a larrikin with a massive heart. He was kind, caring and most importantly to me, he was encouraging. You could really feel that he believed in you.
"I'll hold onto many memories, most importantly the kind words he shared to me about my Nan and the encouragement he gave me when I opened Cakeboi."
Zonfrillo's family shared the news of his death in Melbourne on April 30 "with completely shattered hearts".
"So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we are too overwhelmed to put them into words," the family said in a statement.
"For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.
"We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend."
Mr Zonfrillo has been a judge on MasterChef Australia since 2019.
The first episode of the new season had been due to air on May 1, but the popular show announced it would not screen this week in light of the news.
"Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family," the statement said.
"Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband and son.
"Determined and talented and with plenty of grit, Jock was born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother, which meant his formative years were heavily influenced by two strong cultures.
"It was his obsession with food and desire for a new pushbike that at just 12-years old fuelled Jock to knock on kitchen doors looking for a job."
Mr Zonfrillo started The Orana Foundation in 2016, which acknowledges and celebrates Australia's Indigenous food culture and knowledge.
Mr Zonfrillo was born in Scotland and came to Australia to work as a chef.
He went on to open multiple restaurants including Restaurant Orana and Bistro Blackwood in Adelaide.
He was awarded the Basque Culinary World Prize in 2018 and released his best-selling memoir Last Shot in 2021.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
