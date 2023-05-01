Newcastle Herald
MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo dies aged 46

By Sam Rigney, and Anna McGuinness
Updated May 1 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 6:29pm
The Hunter's entrepreneur chef and former Masterchef contestant Reece Hignell has remembered Jock Zonfrillo as a "ball of energy" with a massive heart, after news broke on Monday, May 1, that the Masterchef celebrity judge had died suddenly aged 46.

