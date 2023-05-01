Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle home owners to pay $109 extra each month as RBA lift cash rate lifted for 11th time in a year

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:10pm, first published May 2 2023 - 8:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HOME owners are facing bigger mortgage repayments after the Reserve Bank Australia handed down its eleventh rate hike in 12 months at Tuesday's meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.