Hunters shoot down Jets to reduce lead

MAITLAND City Hunters have accomplished what many thought was impossible by defeating Raymond Terrace Jets in the Grade 1 Pennant competition.
Although only winning on one of the three rinks, the Hunters finished with an (8-2) 58-55 victory.
The upset loss has brought the Jets closer to the chasing pack in section 1 which they lead on 50.5 points. Next is a trip to second-placed Soldiers Point (47) on Saturday.
Giant killers Maitland (28) will head to bottom-placed Belmont (14), while fourth-placed Charlestown (20.5) will welcome to Lambton East Maitland (20) in an important battle. On Sunday, Charlestown will take on Soldiers Point at Lambton, Maitland City hosts East Maitland and Belmont travel to Raymond Terrace.
In section 2, undefeated leaders Nelson Bay (56 points) travel to second-placed placed Kurri (42), third-placed placed Beresfield (40.5) are at home to Windale (13), while Valentine (10.5) host Cardiff (18).
On Sunday, Beresfield host Valentine, Cardiff welcome Kurri and Nelson Bay travel to Windale.
** The final matches of the 10-week sectional round robin for grades 2 to 7 will be held on Saturday.
In Grade 2, Soldiers Point have won section 1 and are into the play-offs, with the winner of the Warners Bay-Stockton clash also advancing.
In section 2, Raymond Terrace and Hamilton North have already qualified.
In Grade 3, Nelson Bay, Teralba, Raymond Terrace and Charlestown are through. Cardiff and Edgeworth are favoured to fill the other places.
In Grade 4, Belmont, Beresfield and Raymond Terrace have qualified with Kotara, Water Board and Soldiers Point are battling for the last spot.
Grade 5 has New Lambton and Cardiff safely through, filling two of the eight spots available, with Teralba, Windale, Carrington, Tea Gardens, Raymond Terrace, Fingal Bay, Lemon Tree Passage and East Maitland all battling for the remaining six spots.
In grade 6, Valentine or Swansea Workers will win section 1, Adamstown have secured section 2, Edgeworth or East Maitland will win section 3, Soldiers Point, Stockton or Lowlands could claim section 4, while Rathmines and New Lambton have already secured sections 5 and 6. The six section winners plus the two best performed second placed sides progress to the play-offs.
In Grade 7, the top two in each section advance.
In section 1, East Maitland have locked up first, with Teralba, Rathmines and Wallsend Diggers a chance for second.
Section 2, has Beresfield, Soldiers Point and East Maitland fighting for the top two spots.
In section 3, Fingal Bay, Bay Way Village and Stockton are in the hunt.
In section 4, Windale, Valentine and Alder Park remain a chance. Hopefully the weather gods will be kind and all matches this weekend will be completed. Mother's Day weekend is a rest weekend for grades 2 to 7.
The playoffs are set for May 20 and 21, with Grade 1 and 3 at Lambton, Grades 2 and 6 at Nelson Bay, Grade 4 at Beresfield, 5 at Raymond Terrace and Grade 7 at Valentine.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
