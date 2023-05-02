Hunters shoot down Jets to reduce lead

In grade 6, Valentine or Swansea Workers will win section 1, Adamstown have secured section 2, Edgeworth or East Maitland will win section 3, Soldiers Point, Stockton or Lowlands could claim section 4, while Rathmines and New Lambton have already secured sections 5 and 6. The six section winners plus the two best performed second placed sides progress to the play-offs.

