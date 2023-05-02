Hunters shoot down Jets to reduce lead

Newcastle Herald
lawn bowls: Maitland City Hunters shoot down Raymond Terrace Jets to reduce lead in Grade 1 Pennants

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
May 2 2023 - 3:00pm
MAITLAND City Hunters have accomplished what many thought was impossible by defeating Raymond Terrace Jets in the Grade 1 Pennant competition.

