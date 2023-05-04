Journey of reinvention for Ambassador Alex Advertising Feature

This year's Hunter Disability Expo Ambassador, Alex McKinnon, aspires to inspire others. Picture supplied

Alex McKinnon hopes to inspire others to get out of their comfort zone and achieve their best, despite unimaginable challenges and setbacks.



Alex will be on stage at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Friday, May 12 as the 2023 Hunter Disability Expo Ambassador.

Alex McKinnon was 22, playing professional rugby with the Newcastle Knights, when he suffered a horrific spinal cord injury on the field.



Confronted by the inability to walk, use his hands or perform normal daily activities, Alex was suddenly facing unimaginable challenges.



Now a loving father of three beautiful daughters, a student studying Psychological Science at the University of Newcastle and a contributor to Fox Sports' NRL coverage, Alex made a commitment to break the 'why me?' mentality and make the most of his situation.

Alex grew up in Aberdeen in the Upper Hunter. He left his home town at the age of 14 to attend St Gregory's College Campbelltown with a dream of playing professional Rugby League.



Alex was selected in every NSW and Australian representative team throughout his junior years, which culminated in his selection as captain of the Australian Junior Kangaroos in 2012.

In 2014, at the age of 22, and with 49 NRL games experience, Alex suffered a spinal cord Injury from a lifting tackle while playing for the Newcastle Knights in Melbourne.

After enduring an extended period in intensive care and hospital, Alex was classified as a quadriplegic.



With the world watching, Alex focused on his rehab, education and reinventing himself.



He continually challenges himself to get out of his comfort zone, resist being governed by the uncontrollable and is motivated to be the best he can possibly be.

Hear more of Alex's inspiring story of hardship and recovery at the My Future, My Choice Hunter Disability Expo next weekend.



By maintaining a positive outlook and nurturing his motivation for personal and professional development, Alex has a passion for change management, leadership and helping others achieve their best.

My Future, My Choice presents an opportunity for people with disability to control how they live now and plan for the future.



Connecting thousands of people with hundreds of product and service providers, the expo presents a range of informative and interactive presentations.

The annual Hunter Disability Expo inspires people living with disability, family members and carers.



This year, more than 160 exhibitors will present medical, health and support services, long-term care options, and a variety of financial, travel, lifestyle, assistive equipment and technology, and sport options for people of all abilities.

During the two days, there will be a program of insightful topics from guest speakers, entertainment for all ages, live stage performances, a coffee van, and plenty of seating to socialise and chat.