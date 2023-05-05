Maxine Podmenik is about to publish her first book on Amazon Kindle. She has been working on it for months, but it's a story she has wanted to tell for a lot longer than that.
The Story of Charlotte is the story of Maxine's life - narrated through the eyes of her main character, Charlotte.
As a woman with disability, Maxine has suffered her (un)fair share of discrimination.
"I've been bullied my whole life," she says. "I was bullied at school and then I went to work at [an ADE] and I wasn't treated well there at all."
Throughout the hardships, Mark, her husband of 23 years, has been by her side. "Mark's my rock, he is fantastic," Maxine says.
"He's been amazing with my daughter too. He's been in her life since she was two years old and loves her like she's his own."
Mark says: "I'm grateful I've had the opportunity to be a father, even without having children of my own."
In May last year, Mark and Maxine joined Avenue Newcastle, a coworking space where people with disability are empowered to contribute to thriving microbusinesses and share in the profits, or run their own businesses as entrepreneurs.
Mark has had the chance to express his love of art as an entrepreneur at Avenue. He creates beautiful designs and uploads them to be printed onto products which people can purchase through a site called Redbubble.
Avenue is a social enterprise of Fighting Chance, which designs, builds and scales social enterprises which move the dial for Australians with disability and their family.
For Maxine, Avenue is where she found the space and support to write the book that she knew she had inside her.
"I always wanted to do it, but I just didn't know where to start. Then [Avenue staff] encouraged me just to do it. To sit down and start writing. I started writing and didn't stop. Hours at a time, two days a week at Avenue, for five months, until it was finished."
Both Maxine and Mark feel well supported at Avenue. "The people are incredible, they really care about you. It's a nice environment, we're good friends with a lot of the other people who come here, too," Mark says.
Mark and Maxine want to encourage other couples to support each other the way they have.
Their advice for others? "Communicate, always. If something's not right, talk about it," Mark says.
"You can't be happy unless you accept yourself, and accept your disability," Maxine says. "I didn't accept my disability when I was younger."
That's why she's already looking to her next project - a children's book. She wants to spread the message of self-acceptance to those who need to hear it most: young people growing up with a disability.
Mark's next step will be a collaboration with Avenue's Markets Team, to sell his products at community markets.
"There are a lot of opportunities out there," Mark says . "We're excited to see what we can do next with Avenue."
Choosing the right NDIS specialist support co-ordinator has a huge impact on being able to live a fulfilling life.
More than helping with disability needs, your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator is responsible for ensuring the best services and team are available so that you can live your best life.
So what is an NDIS specialist support co-ordinator exactly?
Think of your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator as an advocate for you getting the most out of living with a disability.
They can connect you with supports that build your capacity and resilience, as well as connect your support teams to one another so that everyone understands individual needs and collaborates in planning for future risks.
Your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator will also help you to improve your ability to co-ordinate your supports, putting control of your support program back into your hands.
Hunter Primary Care NDIS specialist support co-ordinators provide assistance for you to live independently at home, get involved in your local community, and attend group and centre-based activities.
They can also provide support with your accommodation and tenancy obligations.
As your circumstances change, they will be right there with you to help with life transition planning including mentoring, peer support, assistance with decision making and daily planning.
They can also help to support access to, and maintenance of, employment or education.
Hunter Primary Care has the best in the business who work alongside an experienced team of care co-ordinators and allied health professionals.
They could be a social worker, exercise physiologist or an occupational therapist, so you're safe knowing your team has access to the best resources.
Not all NDIS specialist support co-ordinators are created equal though, and there are two main things to consider when choosing the right one for your needs:
Think of your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator as a member of your personal team.
A good relationship built on trust and professionalism is paramount.
Try to have a list ready of your support needs.
It might be a co-ordinator "with a friendly personality" or any specifics related to the assistance that you need.
Hunter Primary Care NDIS specialist support co-ordinators are experienced in case conferencing and connecting a participant's entire support team, as well as collaborating with a range of health and community providers.
If you're heading to the Hunter Disability Expo next weekend (Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13), come and meet the team from Hunter Primary Care at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow.
For more information about Hunter Primary Care's NDIS specialist support co-ordination services, phone (02) 4925 2259 or visit hunterprimarycare.com.au.
A leading provider of specialist disability accommodation has arrived in the Hunter, offering high-quality housing options for people with disabilities.
AccessAccom is committed to improving the lives of people with disabilities by providing them with a comfortable, secure and accessible place to call home, says Matthew Valenti, managing director of AccessAccom.
An NDIS-registered provider of specialist disability accommodation (SDA), AccessAccom offers purpose-built homes that cater to the unique needs of people with disabilities, providing them with independence and the ability to live their lives to the fullest.
"I am excited to lead AccessAccom as we expand our services to the Hunter region," Mr Valenti said.
"Our mission is to provide the best possible housing options for people with disabilities and I look forward to working with the community to make a positive impact on people's lives."
AccessAccom's homes are designed to be accessible and adaptable, with features such as wheelchair accessibility, assistive technology and breakout rooms.
The company works closely with support providers and families to ensure that each resident receives the care they need.
AccessAccom's arrival in the Hunter will provide more options for people with disabilities in the region, with a range of homes available including apartments, villas and shared houses, to suit different needs and preferences.
The company's dedicated team of professionals will work closely with clients to ensure that they feel comfortable and supported in their new homes.
"We believe everyone deserves to have a comfortable and secure place to call home and we are proud to be able to provide that for people with disabilities in the Hunter," Mr Valenti said.
"We are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of people with disabilities and their families."
AccessAccom refuses to believe that accessible housing means institutional and unattractive housing.
"We strive to always offer premium options to the SDA market and to create a sense of home, with support systems naturally blending with beautiful design," Mr Valenti said.
Established in 2017 AccessAccom is a leading provider of premium specialist disability accommodation and is a founding member of the SDA Alliance established to promote best practice and represent providers and investors. As an early entrant into the SDA sector, AccessAccom pioneered the onsite shared support model, integrating accessible apartments into new developments across NSW.
See accessaccom.com.au.
Adjustacare is an innovative family business that creates unique solutions for individuals with limited mobility.
With many years of expertise in the industry, their showroom is crafted to provide an engaging experience for their clients with the most extensive range of adjustable beds, mobility scooters and power chairs, lift chairs, walkers and mobility aids in Newcastle.
With over 30 years of experience, the team's product knowledge is second to none. The business is owned by Karen and Ian Millington.
"We strive to create a welcoming and safe space, where you can have your questions answered with understanding and empathy," Ian says.
"With a strong sense of compassion and respect, you can take comfort in knowing you will be heard, informed and guided through the process, to feel comfortable knowing you've made the right decision for your individual needs.
"We are committed to making your life easier. To ensuring your experience with our team exceeds your expectations at every level, because you deserve no less."
An NDIS Preferred Supplier, Adjustacare is open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm but if you cannot make it to the store, Adjustacare can come to you.
"The challenge, when you struggle with mobility, is even when stores have great mobility products, you may struggle to actually visit the store," Ian says.
"That's why Adjustacare have invested in creating the AdjustaVan - a mobile showroom on wheels!
"We'll bring a range of products to you, chosen specifically to suit your mobility needs, be it a lift chair, walker, scooter, power chair - even an adjustable bed."
Just book the AdjustaVan and they'll bring their mobile showroom to your door. (The AdjustaVan will also be on display at the Hunter Disability Expo on May 12-13.)
The team is eagerly anticipating another new initiative, the AdjustaCafe, which launches soon.
"This will be a space for clients and occupational therapists to relax and enjoy a cuppa while our team discuss their individual needs," Ian says.
Adjustacare are proud to showcase at next weekend's Expo their latest products, including many that are new to Australia. These include the Donatello Plus Lift Recliner, the Raizer 2 Lifting Chair, 2LiftU Dining Chair and Top Gun Avenger Mobility Scooter.
Alex McKinnon hopes to inspire others to get out of their comfort zone and achieve their best, despite unimaginable challenges and setbacks.
Alex will be on stage at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Friday, May 12 as the 2023 Hunter Disability Expo Ambassador.
Alex McKinnon was 22, playing professional rugby with the Newcastle Knights, when he suffered a horrific spinal cord injury on the field.
Confronted by the inability to walk, use his hands or perform normal daily activities, Alex was suddenly facing unimaginable challenges.
Now a loving father of three beautiful daughters, a student studying Psychological Science at the University of Newcastle and a contributor to Fox Sports' NRL coverage, Alex made a commitment to break the 'why me?' mentality and make the most of his situation.
Alex grew up in Aberdeen in the Upper Hunter. He left his home town at the age of 14 to attend St Gregory's College Campbelltown with a dream of playing professional Rugby League.
Alex was selected in every NSW and Australian representative team throughout his junior years, which culminated in his selection as captain of the Australian Junior Kangaroos in 2012.
In 2014, at the age of 22, and with 49 NRL games experience, Alex suffered a spinal cord Injury from a lifting tackle while playing for the Newcastle Knights in Melbourne.
After enduring an extended period in intensive care and hospital, Alex was classified as a quadriplegic.
With the world watching, Alex focused on his rehab, education and reinventing himself.
He continually challenges himself to get out of his comfort zone, resist being governed by the uncontrollable and is motivated to be the best he can possibly be.
Hear more of Alex's inspiring story of hardship and recovery at the My Future, My Choice Hunter Disability Expo next weekend.
By maintaining a positive outlook and nurturing his motivation for personal and professional development, Alex has a passion for change management, leadership and helping others achieve their best.
My Future, My Choice presents an opportunity for people with disability to control how they live now and plan for the future.
Connecting thousands of people with hundreds of product and service providers, the expo presents a range of informative and interactive presentations.
The annual Hunter Disability Expo inspires people living with disability, family members and carers.
This year, more than 160 exhibitors will present medical, health and support services, long-term care options, and a variety of financial, travel, lifestyle, assistive equipment and technology, and sport options for people of all abilities.
During the two days, there will be a program of insightful topics from guest speakers, entertainment for all ages, live stage performances, a coffee van, and plenty of seating to socialise and chat.
The free expo is on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13, 9am-3pm on both days.