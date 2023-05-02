POLICE are on the hunt for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant related to domestic violence offences.
Stroud Hooper, 31, is believed to regularly visit Lake Macquarie, Lightning Ridge and Coonamble.
Officers have appealed to the public for information as they cast a wide net under Operation Persistence in an effort to track him down.
The region-wide police operation was established to target individuals wanted with outstanding warrants and bring them in to be arrested.
Hooper is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in appearance, about 165cm to 175cm tall, of thin build with black hair and black eyes.
As police continue to search for Hooper they have asked anyone who might have information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
