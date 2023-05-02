Newcastle Herald Property: House values record increase in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

PROPERTY values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie have recorded another monthly rise as experts tip that Australia's housing downturn is over.
According to CoreLogic's national Home Value Index (HVI) report released on Monday, house prices recorded a slight growth of 0.1 per cent in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in April to hold a median value of $825,322.
Unit values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are up 0.4 per cent with a median of $643,994.
Home owners are facing bigger mortgage repayments after the Reserve Bank Australia handed down its eleventh rate hike in 12 months at Tuesday's meeting.
The increase of 25 basis points lifts the cash rate to 3.85 per cent.
Canstar modeling shows the average mortgage in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie will increase by $109 a month, taking monthly repayments up to $4,274 under the changes.
We spoke with a couple from Wallsend about their experience as first-home buyers.
Hunter Valley winemaker Peter Drayton is selling his Pokolbin estate IronBark Hill, with the property expected to fetch around $12 million.
Positioned at 694 Hermitage Road, the property is being sold as a freehold opportunity with Jurds Real Estate listing agents Cain Beckett and Dan Jurd.
Rent prices across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie have shot up 4.5 per cent in 12 months, with renters in the region forking out an average of $616 per week.
That's according to CoreLogic's new rental Pulse report released this week which shows that rent values in the region increased 0.5 per cent in the past month and 1.5 per cent in the last quarter.
Finder's money expert Richard Whitten said although landlords have the upper hand when it comes to increases, renters could potentially negotiate down to a smaller one.
If you love a good before and after comparison, take a peek at this house in the Newcastle fringe suburb of Maryville.
14 Downie Street hit the market on Wednesday after undergoing an intensive renovation that has brought the three-bedroom home into the 21st century.
Take a look at the before and after shots here.
A cottage built in 1914 that is understood to be the only remaining original property on Swansea's Channel Street sold at auction for a huge sum on Saturday.
The property at 5 Channel Street sold under the hammer for $2.56 million with Andrew McGrath from First National Real Estate Swansea after a spirited auction between two registered bidders.
Read about how the auction unfolded here.
A three-bedroom house in need of a major makeover at Eleebana was among the auctions scheduled across the weekend in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
The property at 33 Glad Gunson Drive, Eleebana attracted 11 registered bidders including a mix of buyers on-site and online who kicked the auction off with an opening bid of $560,000.
Overall, there were 27 auctions scheduled in the region during the week ending April 30 which recorded a clearance rate of 55 per cent, according to CoreLogic's preliminary results.
A penthouse with some of the best views from an apartment in Newcastle has hit the market.
And it's not just the view that's a talking point.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence in the York Apartments at 1201/61 Shortland Esplanade, Newcastle also has a total of 11 balconies.
Take a peek inside here.
On the hunt for a new home?
Take a look inside our featured house of the week at 156 Parkway Avenue, Hamilton South which is listed with Lyndall Allan from Salt Property.
The home has been thoughtfully extended and updated over that time to accommodate the needs of a growing household, with six bedrooms and multiple living spaces.
It is listed with a price guide of $2.8 million to $3 million.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.