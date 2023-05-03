Thanks Arvid Taylor (Short Takes, 3/5), for the clarification. Yes, solar cells are not 80 per cent efficient. Let's hope one day they are. The current world record is 33 per cent using a silicon/perovskite tandem solar cell developed by KAUST in Saudi Arabia. That is, the record energy output from a solar cell is currently about one-third of the input energy from the sun. The best commercially available panels in Australia have an efficiency around 22 per cent. What I should have said is that after 25 years, on average, solar cells still output about 80 per cent of the electricity they did when new. Like efficiency, this may improve over time.