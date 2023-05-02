Valentine ready for next step in battle to make national second tier

Player-coach Adam Hughes says Valentine and their overseas investors remain committed to competing in the proposed National Second Tier (NST), despite others allegedly baulking at fees and estimated costs.
Valentine were among 32 groups, and the only club from Northern NSW, to pay $5000 to submit an expression of interest (EOI) to join Football Australia's (FA) NST, which is mooted to start as early as next March.
Hughes and overseas investors he has secured are the driving force behind Valentine's campaign to join the new league, which FA has said could feature 10 to 16 teams. However, FA may also "institute a phased group-based competition model that will utilise the National Premier Leagues".
FA is evaluating the EOIs and compiling a shortlist of suitable groups which were to be asked between April and June to provide detailed bid proposals.
Hughes said Valentine were hopeful of getting the tick to move onto the next stage but there had been no feedback yet to any clubs.
"The investors from our side of things are waiting to see what's going to happen and they are prepared to go onto the next phase, if selected," Hughes said.
"I've already heard from other people that there are possibly some clubs that are going to pull out at the next phase because I think there's a $25,000 application fee for the next part and some clubs are probably spooked at what the real running costs are going to be."
Hughes, though, said Valentine had the backing to make the NST and provide a much-needed pathway for local juniors.
"If we can get this to be approved and be selected into this league, it's going to be massive for football in the whole Hunter region," he said.
"I think it's definitely needed because the kids here, there's a massive talent pool, it's just where they are getting the opportunity, and it's unfortunately complicated here with only one professional team in the area.
"I feel if you do it local and get something set up right, I can see the community will buy in when they see the local kids running around on the park. It's something that can grow and be massive."
He said Valentine's home ground for the NST would depend on the criteria required, but he added that No.2 Sportsground was listed in their EOI and that Hunter Sports Centre at Glendale was a possibility.
Meanwhile, ninth-placed Valentine will have Chris Fayers and Nicholas Martinelli back for their 8pm catch-up NPL men's clash with third-placed Weston at Glendale on Wednesday night.
The pair became unavailable for Saturday's 2-1 loss to Edgeworth when the game was switched from Friday night because the centre had been booked for athletics.
Hughes said Tom Duggan (ankle) and Brazilian Rodrigo Paulista (calf) were also close to a return from injury.
He felt Valentine, with eight points from seven games, had missed too many opportunities in the first half of their past two matches - both 2-1 losses - to Jaffas and the Eagles.
"We've been playing some good football and we've had enough chances to win games but the ball just hasn't been going in the back of the net," he said.
"There's probably been only one game all year that I can probably put my hand up and say we didn't deserve to win, but every other game we've had enough chances to take maximum points.
"It's just a matter of the group just keep believing, and I feel once we get a result, we'll get that bigger belief and confidence.
"We've got a lot of young, inexperienced players in the group, and once they get that feel and know-how to see a game out and win at this level, I feel we're capable of going on a good winning run."
Weston (17 points) had a 4-0 win over last-placed Lake Macquarie on Sunday.
Bears midfielder Liam Wilson will miss the match with a knee injury.
