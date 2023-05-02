Newcastle Herald
Valentine ready for next step in battle to make national second tier

By Craig Kerry
May 2 2023 - 9:00pm
Tyrone Mulder scored in the first half of Valentine's 2-1 loss to Edgeworth on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Player-coach Adam Hughes says Valentine and their overseas investors remain committed to competing in the proposed National Second Tier (NST), despite others allegedly baulking at fees and estimated costs.

