"It's like the Opera House of America" is how Waratah Girls Choir artistic director Lindy Connett described the Carnegie Hall in New York.
Ms Connett took a talented group of 36 choristers including the senior choir and alumni, and jetted to America in April to sing at the iconic hall's concert.
The 11 day trip was filled with music and memories in the big apple, Anaheim and Los Angeles.
"We joined with six choirs, mostly African-American Gospel choirs and sang the Cry of Jeremiah, performing with the New York Symphonic Ensemble on Easter Sunday," Ms Connett said.
"It was absolutely magnificent."
She said other highlights of the trip were a river cruise to the Brooklyn Bridge, seeing the Statue of Liberty and a relaxing day in Central Park.
"I treated the girls to carriage rides and a carousel ride and we had an open air rehearsal in Central Park because we also had a performance in Disneyland. We had a bit of an audience, it was surreal, kind of beautiful actually," she said.
IN THE NEWS:
Waratah Girls Choir captain Hannah Karbowiak said she was grateful for the "once in a lifetime" experience.
"I will never forget the first time we all sang together and being blown away by the volume," she said.
"This was my first time being captain on tour, it was such a privilege to lead the choir overseas. Even as choir captain, there's something so special about travelling with the choir. It brings out friendships, team spirit and an overwhelming excitement throughout the choir community."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.