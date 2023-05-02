KIRK Tufuga was captain of the Hunter Wildfires in 2021 and when younger brother Ueta was looking for a change, the Spain-based No.8 suggested Newcastle.
A month after touching down, Ueta, 25, will make his Shute Shield debut against Warringah at Pittwater Park on Saturday.
Tufuga, a powerhouse outside centre, is one of four changes from the side which pipped Western Sydney 33-32 and moved to the top of the ladder.
"Ueta played with the Toronto Arrows in the Major League Rugby in the US," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "He went back home for a while and wanted to try something new. Kirk was captain for us in 2021 and another brother Sam was our tighthead prop. They went to Spain and have been there ever since. Kirk told Ueta to come to Newcastle and that is was a magic spot. He has a job as a teacher's aid at Adamstown Public School and loves it here.
"Footy wise, he is a big body and has really good footwork. He has a strong skill set and a really high rugby IQ."
Tufuga's inclusion has forced Tommy Watson to the wing in place of Deon Evans.
Captain Rob Puli'uvea returns at lock after missing three games due to a fractured cheekbone.
"Rob comes straight back in and will play the first 50 minutes," Coleman said. "His leadership is so valuable, we have to put him in. Taufa Kinikini is unlucky to drop down. His 80 minutes on the field is really good. He just has to work on his one per centers, the lineout detail and in the gym."
In other changes to the pack, Hamish Moore makes his run-on debut at hooker and Morgan Innes starts at lock.
Nick Murray comes in at halfback with Leon Fukofuka moving to the bench.
"I am trying to develop a big-squad mentality," Coleman said. "It is going to take more than 15 players to win the competition. I want to keep people engaged and involved. Second grade have won two straight and are going good.
"Hamish Moore is like another seven. I have gone with Morgan Innes in the second row to give us more mobility. Essentially we have five back-rowers. Warringah play side to side and are massive on ad-lib footy and counter attack."
"Phil Bradford will play second grade for half a game and then come off the bench. Andrew Tuala moves to loose head and I have rested Isi Fukofuka, who has a bit of a shoulder issue we are trying to get right."
