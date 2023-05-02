Tennis star Nick Krygios used an app to limit the speed of his Tesla and help police track the car after a man allegedly stole it from his mother at gunpoint.
Details of the alarming incident, which is said to have occurred in Canberra's north, were revealed in police documents tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, when the 32-year-old alleged robber was refused bail.
Police say the accused man, who is not being named for legal reasons, knocked on the door of the Kyrgios family home about 8.30am on Monday.
Mr Kyrgios' mother, Norlaila, opened the door to the sight of a masked man allegedly pointed a long-barrelled firearm at her.
This man allegedly demanded that Mrs Kyrgios hand over the keys to her son's green Tesla, which was in the driveway, then show him how to drive it.
According to police, Mrs Kyrgios gave the man the keys and managed to run back into the house while screaming for help.
Mr Kyrgios and his manager, Daniel Horsfall, who were both inside, called triple zero as the alleged robber took off in the luxury car.
While speaking to emergency services, Mr Kyrgios used the Tesla app on his phone to limit the vehicle's speed to 80km/h and track its movements for police.
With the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up's help, police say they tracked the car to the side of a road in Watson and attempted to arrest the driver.
Their efforts were initially unsuccessful, with the alleged robber said to have "sped off" and driven on the wrong side of a Downer road while fleeing officers.
The car eventually entered a school zone, forcing police to terminate the pursuit.
However, Mr Kyrgios continued monitoring the car's movements and relaying them to police, allowing officers to catch up with the vehicle again in Ainslie.
There, tactical police were able to block the Tesla in a driveway and pull the driver from the car.
The 32-year-old alleged robber is said to have "actively resisted" arrest, resulting in him being Tasered.
After a trip to hospital for medical attention, he was taken to City Police Station and charged with aggravated robbery, driving a vehicle without consent, failing to stop for police, driving while suspended and resisting a public official.
When the man faced court on Tuesday, the right side of his face was bruised.
Legal Aid lawyer Ketinia McGowan applied for the man to be released on bail, telling the court he had operated his own business for the past two years.
She also described the prosecution case in relation to the aggravated robbery charge as "weak" and "entirely circumstantial".
Prosecutor Caitlin Diggins indicated she would oppose bail by arguing the man was likely to commit crimes, fail to reappear in court, and interfere with witnesses or evidence if released from custody.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston decided to refuse bail without needing to hear from Ms Diggins in detail, saying the 32-year-old had a significant criminal history.
He said he could not think of any bail conditions that would adequately address the risk of the man committing more crimes.
Before being led away to the cells, the defendant embarked on a lengthy monologue in which he told Mr Theakston police had informed him they would be "throwing more charges on me" if he did not tell them where to find the gun.
He then turned to Ms McGowan.
"Can you make sure you put down that it was Nick Kyrgios' family's house, so that we can let everybody in the community know that?" he asked.
The defendant, who is yet to enter pleas, is due back in court later this month.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
