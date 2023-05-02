Newcastle Herald
NSW Ambulance convicted and fined for breach of duty of care of paramedics in Hunter, leading up to Tony Jenkins' death

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:30pm
Lake Macquarie paramedic Tony Jenkins died in 2018. Picture supplied
Lake Macquarie paramedic Tony Jenkins died in 2018. Picture supplied

THE NSW Ambulance service has been convicted and fined $187,500 for failing in its duty of care regarding policies and procedures for restricted drugs, following the suicide of Lake Macquarie paramedic Tony Jenkins.

