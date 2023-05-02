The Albanese government has announced that Cessnock Council will receive an extra $614,546 above the already allocated $1.07 million; Lake Macquarie City Council will get an extra $1.01 million above the already allocated $1.75 million; Muswellbrook Shire Council will get $333,344 on top of $577,989; and Singleton Council is in line for $470,736 extra on top of $816,085.