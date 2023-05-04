Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Fishing & Boating

Charlestown Anglers prevail in close inter club battle

May 5 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FISH OF THE WEEK: Top Gun Darren Gould wins the prize for this 19kg longtail tuna caught during Charlestown Anglers' interclub challenge victory on the weekend.
FISH OF THE WEEK: Top Gun Darren Gould wins the prize for this 19kg longtail tuna caught during Charlestown Anglers' interclub challenge victory on the weekend.

Charlestown Anglers came out on top by just 134.2 points - the closest margin yet - to edge ahead of Teralba Lakesiders 2-1 on the Hot Tackle inter club challenge honour board last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.