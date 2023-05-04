Charlestown Anglers prevail in close inter club battle

Charlestown Anglers came out on top by just 134.2 points - the closest margin yet - to edge ahead of Teralba Lakesiders 2-1 on the Hot Tackle inter club challenge honour board last weekend.
The third annual contest between the Lake Macquarie clubs, which started 5am Friday and ended with a weigh-in at Teralba Bowling Club at 3pm Sunday, featured 27 anglers and five juniors from Teralba and 16 seniors and two juniors for Charlestown.
The 2076 to 1941.8 points result gave Charlestown back-to-back titles after Teralba won the inaugural contest.
Charlestown's Darren Gould earned the Top Gun award with a clear victory as the highest points-getter on 385. Next best was clubmate Paul Harvey on 259.4. Teralba's No.1 Brendan Stobbart was third on 258.6.
Led by Gould's 19kg longtail tuna, Charlestown's prowess on the outside proved the difference when the top 10 points earners from both clubs weighed in.
"It was really close and it was a good weigh in and comp this year," Charlestown's Troy Terrill said.
"Darren ended up with some dolphin fish, a bluefin tuna. He had a whole heap of different species. He fished a couple of days outside, up at Broughton.
"They fished pretty hard and done well. There were plenty of dolphin fish, a couple of tuna, flathead, snapper, kingfish and other species so they did really well.
"I was actually surprised how many dolphin fish there were. They were caught on all FADs as well - Swansea, Newcastle and Port Stephens. I was surprised that all the FADs are still producing dolphin fish.
"Teralba were a bit stunned I think, but that just makes next year even better.
"Teralba won first year and I think that opened the eyes of the boys, that this is what we need to do to win, and the last two years they have gone pretty hard from the Friday to the Sunday and it's producing the win.
"It was great and Teralba had some great catches of jew and Timmy Gleeson's tuna, and everyone had a great afternoon. Next year I think will be just bigger and better."
The Top Gun junior award went to Teralba's Nat Reed.
The full moon on Saturday, rising mullet numbers and the build up to rough weather early next week is expected to spark already nice fishing conditions this weekend.
Jason Nunn, from Fishermans Warehouse at Marks Point, said better than predicted weather last weekend led to great day-time fishing and a stellar forecast for Friday, Saturday and early Sunday should excite anglers.
Nunn himself was planning a trip offshore but he said opportunities should increase on all grounds.
"There have been reports of yellowfin out wide and there have been a lot of dolphin fish off the coast, on the FADs and off them towards the shelf, in good quantities, which is good to see," Nunn said.
"The guys fishing that Farm line have been getting snapper, a few kings, so there's a bit of variety appearing in that deep water.
"But the close, inshore stuff is really starting to come on. Snapper, trag, mulloway, tailor, flathead, bream, tarwhine. It's a real assortment of reef species and bottom fish, along with pretty good sized bonito.
"With the run up to the full moon, it's a great opportunity for trag, mulloway and snapper.
"There's been great reports on the beaches of big tailor this week. One lady angler told me she caught eight beauties. A few salmon on the beaches as well and some big hauls of mullet at Blacksmiths, so that run is imminent in the build up to the change.
"The full moon also a great opportunity for mulloway. It's the month for mulloway with those mullet around and those prepared to put the time on Friday and Saturday night should do well.
"In the lake we are spoiled for choice. Tailor are everywhere, everyone is catching them, trolling lures like deep tail dancers. They are working really well.
"There's been a lot of mulloway on live baits and lures, some kings, and some cracking bream."
Dan Guilfoyle, from Hot Tackle Warners Bay, said the lake jewfish were the highlight in his reports.
"There's a lot of tailor and jew in the lake, and a lot of jew in that slightly bigger bracket for the lake," he said.
"Traditionally, anything around the metre mark is a really good jew fish in the lake, and there's been quite a few caught up over the metre.
"There's still a few bream and whiting around on the flats but they are all starting to move deeper with the water temps dropping, so it won't be long until the black fish and drummer start showing up.
"But we're still in that transitional period. Some shallows in the lake are still fishing well but others in the northern end, the fish are starting to go deeper."
As for offshore, he said: "Snapper are on the chew with the westerlies, there's been longtail tuna near Port Stephens and further north, with the odd marlin as well. And some nice pan-sized snapper off Newcastle, and trag."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.