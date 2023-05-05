Don Walker will be remembered long after he's dead.
But he's not dead yet.
At age 71, he's just released a new album this week, Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky, his first album of new music in 10 years. It features eight tightly written and arranged songs, including a couple of bolters.
It may not have a Flame Trees, Saturday Night, Cheap Wine or Khe Sanh on it, but you never know. Times have changed, but a great song is still a great song.
While the title song is a curly, complex piece of music, a tale of fiction straight from Walker's vivid cave of imagination, it's the rockers on the album that will resonant the longest.
The bluesy You've Got to Move grinds and rattles, like a V8 flying down a straight country road at dusk, all balls and no fear. Tommy Hanlon's Motor Home is a winding juggernaut of rhythm, a fascinating piece of mythology. Jungle Pam bleeds with blues blood. Don't overthink it, just revel in the beat.
The album came together over two days in early 2022 in Victoria, with Walker's long-time collaborators Garrett Costigan on pedal steel, Michael Vidale on bass, Hamish Stuart on drums and guitarist Roydon "Roy" Payne joining Walker in the studio.
Walker had been writing tunes through the pandemic, but with the band unable to gather, he'd been sending them files of the songs with him on piano. "It's organic, but the process is clunky and clumsy," he says. "It's not the same as having the people in one room."
Once together, they could work it out.
Walker describes its creation of Jungle Pam in the studio, "Suddenly, from a standing start, Roy Payne chopped out this monstrous rhythm guitar figure, and Hamish Stuart and Michael Vidale fell on it. I thought, 'I've got the lyrics for that' and started singing. Garrett Costigan was sitting outside having a cigarette at the time, but he brought good things to it later."
It was a moment etched sharp in Walker's memory.
"The basic guitar riff, the feel all came out of Roy in one hit, really," Walker says. "I had some words and an idea. I thought, 'I've got the words and idea that can fit on this, so we've got a song'."
The album is dedicated to Payne, Walker's long-time Newcastle-based guitarist who died last year.
Walker described their acquaintance: "About 20 years ago I was playing with Red Rivers, and we decided there was such a huge gap between Red's Gretsch guitar and the acoustic bass that we were using, that it would be good to have a baritone guitar in there and Red said, 'I know just the guy, so we brought Roy in, mainly to play baritone. But, of course, he's a lot more. He can play a lot of things other than that. He was playing all our guitar."
Payne called Newcastle home for the last decade, and was farewelled with a large turnout of the musical community upon his death last year, including Walker.
"It was maybe the most amazing send-off I've ever been to," Walker says. "He was pretty exalted in a lot of people's lives, including mine. Not just as a musician, but as a person."
The album is further enhanced with backing vocals by the Harmonettes - Amanda Roff, Erica Dunn and Brigitte Hart. Roff and Dunn, an accomplished singer songwriter in her own right, will be on the album tour, a quick run of six shows plus two festival appearances (Blues on Broadbeach on May 21, and Gympie Music Muster on August 26).
Shannon Bourne has slotted in on guitar for the tour.
This batch of songs has been brewing for a fair while for Walker. While he is the consummate professional songwriter, a lot of those songs never see the light of day. He told me four years ago on the release of his lyric book, Songs, "I have 450 songs on my hard drive, and about 240 in this book. That's my strike rate. If I was a football coach, I'd be out of work."
True to his fashion, Walker's songs are timeless. This album is no exception. Sure, there's one about an empty dancehall, but that is reflective of life long ago.
COVID was not a huge impost on Walker's solitary lifestyle. And it had no effect on his songwriting.
"I'm only thinking of this for the first time," he says. "I don't think the whole COVID experience has affected my songs."
Walker doesn't remember dreams, he doesn't get his palm read by fortune-tellers. He's a craftsman.
So let the natural blues roll on.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
