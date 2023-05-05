Walker described their acquaintance: "About 20 years ago I was playing with Red Rivers, and we decided there was such a huge gap between Red's Gretsch guitar and the acoustic bass that we were using, that it would be good to have a baritone guitar in there and Red said, 'I know just the guy, so we brought Roy in, mainly to play baritone. But, of course, he's a lot more. He can play a lot of things other than that. He was playing all our guitar."