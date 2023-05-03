Newcastle Herald
Knights utility Kurt Mann sidelined with injury, Adam Elliott poised to return to face the Gold Coast after Magic Round bye

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 4:30pm
Kurt Mann. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Newcastle Knights will be without Kurt Mann for at least their next game but are set to welcome back Adam Elliott for their clash with Gold Coast on Sunday week.

