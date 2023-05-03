The Newcastle Knights will be without Kurt Mann for at least their next game but are set to welcome back Adam Elliott for their clash with Gold Coast on Sunday week.
Starting at hooker for the first time this year, Mann suffered a torn oblique muscle in Newcastle's 43-12 loss to Parramatta on Friday night.
The injury occurred during one of his first involvements.
He played out the opening 40 minutes but was unable to return after half-time.
The 30-year-old has commenced rehab but it's understood he won't be available to face the Titans at McDonald Jones Stadium on May 14.
However in welcome news, experienced forward Adam Elliott is on track to play in the game.
He hasn't featured since round one, when he re-injured a groin issue dating back to last year.
A new recruit in 2023, the 28-year-old was desperate to play last week but the Knights took a cautious approach given they have a bye this weekend.
With a desire to play lock, Elliott's return coupled with Mann's absence could prompt another reshuffle.
As part of late changes on Friday, Mann went to hooker while Mat Croker started at lock and Phoenix Crossland dropped to the bench.
Croker put down a wayward pass from Mann in the opening set against Parramatta, leading to a try, but he redeemed himself five minutes later when he scored at the other end.
It was only his second career try, and scored off a grubber kick similar to how he netted his first last year.
After missing the opening two matches this season through suspension, Croker has played the seven games since, starting at lock in three.
The 23-year-old was at a loss to explain the side's performance against the Eels, saying fatigue nor a short turnaround after playing in Townsville the following Saturday were to blame.
"It wasn't good enough. It's hard to sum up. It was an embarrassing loss, for the people back in Newcastle, and going into a bye," he said.
"You don't want to make excuses.
"We knew we had the bye, that was in the back of people's minds, but we also had in the forefront of our minds that we were going to front-load into this game and we just didn't do that.
"It's just not up to standard."
The Knights are placed 14th heading into the bye, but won't fall any further down the ladder as teams receive two competition points for a bye.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
