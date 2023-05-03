Niko Papaspiropoulos was happy to be back in the winners' circle on Sunday and even happier with Charlestown's response to consecutive losses.
The Azzurri coach described their 2-1 win over Maitland at Cooks Square Park as "a very good result" that kept them within one point of NPLW Northern NSW leaders Olympic and Broadmeadow.
It came after the early-season pace-setters had succumbed to Magic (3-1) then Olympic (2-0).
"It was a good response from the girls coming off two tough games with not obviously the desired result," Papaspiropoulos said.
"We played some good football for a decent patch of the game. In the second half, when we had to absorb pressure we just dug deep and dealt with it."
Indianna Asimus and Evie Horgan scored either side of half-time before Mercedes McNabb pegged one back.
Azzurri next face another New Lambton, who should be boosted by Jets trio Cassidy Davis, Lauren Allan and Tara Andrews.
"They'll be a very different team with everyone back so we expect another difficult game," Papaspiropoulos said.
"But pretty much every game is now. It's quite a tight competition this year so you've just got to be able to be consistent."
