Headspace Newcastle will run a free online webinar on vaping on Wednesday night.
The event, which runs from 7.30pm to 8.30pm, was organised ahead of the federal government's announcement on Tuesday to ban non-prescription vapes.
Headspace Newcastle community development officer Byron Williams said the event was "responding to community needs".
Research shows one in six teenagers in Australia aged 14 to 17 and a quarter of people aged 18 to 24 have used a vape.
"Anecdotally in my work and social life, it's noticeable," Mr Williams said.
"It seemed like there was a golden age where cigarettes were tapering off and there was a hole, then vaping filled that space."
Dr Melissa Jackson and Dr Krista Monkhouse, of Hunter New England Health, will speak at the webinar.
Dr Jackson is a clinical research co-ordinator at Hunter New England Health's drug and alcohol clinic.
Dr Monkhouse is a paediatrician who specialises in youth drug and alcohol issues and a clinical expert on e-cigarette use in young people.
She is working with the NSW Ministry of Health to provide clinical guidance and interventions for healthcare workers to help young people reduce and stop using e-cigarettes.
Psychologist and Headspace Newcastle service manager, Sophie Langford, said parents and carers want to be "better informed about vaping" and have conversations with their children about it.
The webinar is part of a series of forums, including social anxiety and consent, that Headspace Newcastle has hosted to help inform people in the Hunter about social issues.
Register for the event at Eventbrite.
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.