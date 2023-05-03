Noah Willoughby wasn't keen on the idea when Southern Beaches coach Va Talaileva suggested that the rugby league convert should have a crack at playing hooker.
"No-one is keen to play hooker, are they," Willoughby said laughing.
Willoughby joined Southern Beaches from Lakes United in 2018.
After starting as a breakaway, he moved into the second row. With long-term hooker Dane Le Rougetel planing to drop to the lower grades, Talaileva was on the hunt for a new scrum anchor.
"Each year, I kept on putting on more weight. They moved me from flanker to lock and then to hooker," Willoughby said. "Some of the older boys like Dane have moved down the grades and Va said the spot was there if I wanted it. He must have liked the way I played and gave me an opportunity. I love it now. He wants me to play like a back-rower who packs scrums. I love the physicality, being in the middle of the field and just getting into it."
Willoughby was among Beaches' best in a breakthrough 30-19 win over Hamilton last round.
"He hated hooker last year and didn't want to play there," Talaileva said. "I had a good chat to him about it. He has really stepped up. He has held on to that jersey for the past three weeks and was our best player against Hamilton.
"He is one of the young players we have given an opportunity to. I don't want them to be content with making first grade. That is only half the task. Now they have to hang on to that jumper. They have to make it hard for the guys who are pushing for that spot.They have to work harder."
It has been a big adjustment for Willoughby, who grew up playing rugby league in the second row.
"Dane Le Rougetel has helped me a lot," Willoughby said. "Va and Hayden Gavin as well. They have been teaching me how to do things differently and do them better. It is a completely different position."
Willoughby and halfback Cameron Brown are now in their fifth season - 2020 was wiped out by COVID 19
"Initially, we wanted a change from Lakes," Willoughby said. "A few of the boys, Hayden Sills and Johnny Watson, had gone over the Beaches the year before. Every season I play, I'm enjoying it more. I'm never going back to league."
Talaileva plans to build the team around Willoughby, Brown and flanker Hayden Sills, who are in their early 20s.
"They have really bought into the club," the coach. "They never miss a training session and help out with coaching the under-14s. If there is a job that needs doing, whether it is setting up the field or working in the canteen, they stick their hand up."
On the pitch, Willoughby said the win over Hamilton, which followed losses to University (43-19) and Merewether (65-7), was a sign that Beaches can compete with the best.
"I had never beaten the Hawks at Passmore. For the first time to be playing first grade, I was through the roof.
"Each game we have improved. From Merewether to Uni was twice as good. Then to what we produced at Hamilton ... the vibe was up massively.
"We have Wanderers at home this week. We can't take the foot off the pedal."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
