"Each year, I kept on putting on more weight. They moved me from flanker to lock and then to hooker," Willoughby said. "Some of the older boys like Dane have moved down the grades and Va said the spot was there if I wanted it. He must have liked the way I played and gave me an opportunity. I love it now. He wants me to play like a back-rower who packs scrums. I love the physicality, being in the middle of the field and just getting into it."