Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

TAFE NSW and the University of Newcastle collaborate on defence industry skills training

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uni and Tafe join forces to bolster defence skills
Uni and Tafe join forces to bolster defence skills

TAFE NSW and the University of Newcastle will join forces to ensure the defence industry will be able to meet future workforce demands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.