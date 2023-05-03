Uni and Tafe join forces to bolster defence skills

TAFE NSW and the University of Newcastle will join forces to ensure the defence industry will be able to meet future workforce demands.
The collaboration allows university students to work towards a Certificate II in Aeroskills as part of their studies. The program provides qualifications in aircraft construction as well as the removal, installation, inspection and testing of systems and mechanical components.
The initiative follows a review of Australia's defence strategy, which highlighted skills shortages as a key challenge to national security.
BAE Systems Australia recently welcomed its largest group of Aerospace apprentices and first cohort of aircraft engineers, in response to the Royal Australia Air Force's growing F-35 fleet and the Hawk Lead-In Fighter training aircraft.
BAE Systems Senior Training Coordinator Roland Ford said the recruitment of skilled workers was critical for the development of Australia's aerospace industry.
"Our collaboration with TAFE NSW is a key part of our plans to grow a future aviation workforce, that will sustain the Hawk and F35 fleets," he said.
"This program between TAFE NSW and the University of Newcastle represents a promising future in this training space."
Holly Nicholas is completing a Cert II in Aeroskills through the program, while studying at the University of Newcastle.
"My instructors at TAFE NSW have all had so much industry experience that I'm able to see them approach these processes and the challenges that can arise in real time, on a real aircraft," she said.
"The professional connections I am making through the partnership with TAFE are invaluable. It means I am one step ahead when it comes to finding employment as I'll have already developed some great relationships."
Professor of Aerospace Systems at the University of Newcastle Gabriel Lodewijks says the program with TAFE NSW provides his students with essential hands-on training.
"It's vital our students gain this practical experience before they work in the industry," he said.
"The feedback on this program has been incredible - the students are learning so much and absolutely thriving. While this is a pilot program, we are very interested in pursuing more collaborative learning opportunities in the future."
BAE Systems is a defence and security company. Their core capabilities include providing the design, manufacture, upgrade and support services to the Australian Defence Force, cyber intelligence and commercial organisations.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
