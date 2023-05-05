3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Experience the ultimate in spacious, house-sized living with this double storey Woolstore Apartments residence, situated on the tightly held top floor.
The oversized open plan layout ensures that you'll never feel cramped or confined.
The centrepiece of this home is the huge, renovated kitchen, which offers an abundance of preparation and storage space. Whether you're a budding chef or simply love to entertain, this kitchen is sure to impress with its size and functionality.
The large, sheltered terrace is perfect for enjoying the outdoors, with enough space for outside dining.
The main bedroom with an ensuite provides privacy and convenience.
The double garage in the secure basement ensures parking is never an issue.
You'll be just a few steps from Darby's Street's famed coffee, eateries, boutique shopping and nightlife, as well as Harris Farm for groceries, Genesis Gym and Cooks Hill Medical Centre for health and fitness.
With beautiful Bar Beach just a short stroll away, you'll have everything right at your fingertips.
